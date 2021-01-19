Lafayette Christian athlete/return specialist Sage Ryan and Many defensive back Tackett Curtis led their teams to titles at the LHSAA Prep Classic and now lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State football team.
Ryan, an LSU signee, did just about everything for the Knights en route to winning Class 2A Most Outstanding Offensive Player award. Curtis, a sophomore, established himself as one of Louisiana’s top young players.
Toriano Wells, who coached Lake Providence-based General Trass to the 2A semifinals, was voted the 2A Coach of the Year.
Three players who helped lead Episcopal to the Division III quarterfinals – offensive lineman Adam Azmeh, defensive lineman Austin Sybrandt and punter Parker Sanchez — are part of the 2A team selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
LCA’s Ryan accounted for 1,074 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 81 touches. The Knights won their second straight Division III title and fourth LHSAA title in a row.
Curtis, who is already picking up multiple Power Five scholarship offers, had 92 tackles and four interceptions to earn the Class 2A Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
At 190 pounds, Azmeh was undersized but was a big leader for an Episcopal offense that averaged 40 points per game and rolled up more than 3,000 yards total offense.
Sybrant led the Knights on defense by recording 50 tackles, nine sacks, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Sanchez handled the kicking and punting chores for Episcopal. He averaged 40 yards per punt.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.
WR Tae Gayden Mangham 6-2 178 Sr.
WR A.J. Johnson Newman 6-3 200 Jr.
WR Omarion Miller North Caddo 6-2 196 So.
OL Chase Underwood Mangham 6-3 255 Sr.
OL Bo Bordelon Newman 6-5 250 Jr.
OL Ethan Knippers Many 5-11 191 Sr.
OL Micah Miller Lafayette Christian 6-0 235 Jr.
OL Adam Azmeh Episcopal 5-10 190 Sr.
QB Kaleb Pleasant Mangham 6-1 180 Sr.
RB Daminya Milligan Ferriday 5-8 170 Sr.
RB KK Reno Catholic-NI 6-0 190 Jr.
RB Terrence Williams Many 6-1 228 Sr.
PK Louis Davies Lafayette Christian 5-9 165 Sr.
ATH Sage Ryan Lafayette Christian 5-11 195 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl.
DL Jaloni Grey General Trass 6-5 172 Sr.
DL Austin Sybrandt Episcopal 6-2 205 Sr.
DL Kaiden Jones St. Charles 5-11 240 Jr.
DL Fitzgerald West Lafayette Christian 6-2 310 Jr.
LB Joe Williams Mangham 5-10 215 Sr.
LB Trenton Bono Kinder 5-9 190 Sr.
LB Trey Heard North Caddo 6-0 230 Sr.
LB Mandel Eugene St. Charles 6-1 205 Sr.
DB Isaiah Jason South Plaquemines 5-9 180 Sr.
DB Bryce Laughlin Kinder 5-9 175 Sr.
DB Brylan Green Lafayette Christian 5-11 175 Jr.
DB Tackett Curtis Many 6-2 195 So.
KR Sage Ryan Lafayette Christian 5-11 195 Sr.
P Parker Sanchez Episcopal 6-0 160 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: SAGE RYAN, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: TACKETT CURTIS, MANY
COACH OF THE YEAR: TORIANO WELLS, GENERAL TRASS
Honorable mention
J’Waun Turner, General Trass; Wydett Williams, General Trass; J.T. Smith, Mangham; Cameron Wilmore, Mangham; Elijah White, Ferriday; Ethan Frey, Rosepine; Zequarrius “Cadillac” Rhone, Many; Ethan Lovely, Menard; Matt Remondet, Ascension Episcopal; Oliver Jack, Episcopal; Jacoby Howard, Port Allen; Gharin Stansbury, Franklin; Jarvyea Campbell, General Trass; DeShawn Jackson, Pickering; Luke Yuhasz, Notre Dame; Mekeyle Franklin, Port Allen; Will Randle, Newman; Ruston West, St. Charles; Bryce Edgerson, South Plaquemines; Dylan John, Kinder; Jared LaFluer, Kinder; Clay Ancelet, Ascension Episcopal; Boyd Gray, Notre Dame; Jarmoin Griffin, North Caddo; Terry Augustine, Avoyelles; Arch Manning, Newman; Charzay Morris, North Caddo; Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal; DeMontrell Quinn, General Trass; Donald Smith, South Plaquemines; Tylan Ceasar, Kinder; Grant Ducote, Rosepine; Carlos Bazert Avoyelles; London Williams, Many; Ryan Armwood, Episcopal; Zach Vicknair, St. Charles; Dee Fontenot, Kinder; Kylyn Lewis, Ferriday; Brandon White, Kinder; Collin South, Kinder; Gabe Leonards, Notre Dame; Matt Remondet, Ascension Episcopal; Mason Boutte, Catholic-NI; Donta Boxley, Ferriday; Gavin Johnson, Kinder; Lance Castille, Notre Dame; Carson Stiles, Catholic-NI; Bryan Patout, Loreauville; Markel Norris, General Trass; Kobe Johnson, Ferriday; Sterling Scott, Newman; Jordan Allen, Lafayette Christian; Caleb Comeaux, Notre Dame; Calep Jacob, Loreauville; Collin Jacob, Loreauville; Bryce Savant, Kinder; Joe Brown, Notre Dame; Josh Koeppel, Newman; Will Hardie, Newman; Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol.