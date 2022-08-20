Volleyball
Tuesday
Westside Jamboree
At Brusly High
Three courts
Port Allen vs. White Castle, 4 p.m.
Northeast vs. False River, Plaquemine vs. White Castle, 4:25 p.m.
White Castle vs. False River, 4:50 p.m.
Northeast vs. Port Allen, 5:40 p.m.
Livonia vs. McKinley, Baker vs. Thrive, 6:15 p.m.
McKinley vs. Baker, Thrive vs. Livonia, 6:40 p.m.
Baker vs. Livonia, McKinley vs. Thrive, 7:05 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Madison Prep, Brusly vs, Scotlandville, 7:40 p.m.
Madison Prep vs. Scotlandville, Brusly vs. Catholic-PC, 8:05 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Catholic-PC, Madison Prep vs. Brusly, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Greater Baton Rouge Jamboree
At Woodlawn
Two courts
Baton Rouge High vs. Doyle, Doyle vs. West Feliciana, West Feliciana vs. Baton Rouge High, Central Private vs. West Feliciana, Baton Rouge High vs. Central Private; Doyle vs. Central Private, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn vs. Springfield, Springfield vs. Tara, Woodlawn vs. Tara, Walker vs. Woodlawn, Walker vs. Tara, Walker vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Episcopal Jamboree
At Episcopal
Three courts
University vs. Episcopal, Dunham vs. Central, Zachary vs. Live Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. East Ascension, Dunham vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Zachary, 5:10 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Dunham, Live Oak vs. Central, University vs. St. Michael, 5:50 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Denham Springs, Zachary vs. St. Michael, East Ascension vs. Live Oak, 6:30 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Denham Springs, Central vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Joseph’s Academy vs. East Ascension, 7:10 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 7:50 p.m.
Football
Thursday
EBR Kickoff Classic
First games start at 6 p.m. at all sites.
At Broadmoor
Northeast vs. Broadmoor; Liberty vs. Belaire
At Scotlandville
Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy; Glen Oaks vs. Tara; Mentorship vs. Tara, one 12-minute period
McKinley vs. Scotlandville, two 12-minute periods
At Woodlawn
JV contest; Helen Cox vs. Istrouma; Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn
Friday
Ascension Christian Jamboree
At ACH-Gonzales
Central Private vs. Houma Christian, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian vs. Ben Franklin
Central Jamboree
At Central High Stadium
Brusly vs. Central, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)
East Ascension Jamboree
At EAHS-Stadium
Dutchtown vs. East Ascension, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)
East Feliciana Jamboree
At EFMS-Clinton
Slaughter Community Charter vs. East Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)
Hanson Memorial Jamboree
At Hanson-Franklin
Ascension Catholic vs. West St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Live Oak Jamboree
At LOHS
Hammond vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)
Red Stick Rumble
At Memorial Stadium
Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
St. Michael vs. University, 6:30 p.m.
Catholic vs. The Dunham School, 8 p.m.
West Feliciana Jamboree
At WFHS-St. Francisville
Livonia vs. West Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)
Zachary Jamboree
At ZHS
Lafayette Christian vs. Zachary, 5 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)