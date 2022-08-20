BR.zacharyeascension.002.112921

East Ascension running back Walter Samuel runs up the middle against the Zachary defense on Friday night at East Ascension.

 Photo by John Oubre

Volleyball

Tuesday

Westside Jamboree

At Brusly High

Three courts

Port Allen vs. White Castle, 4 p.m.

Northeast vs. False River, Plaquemine vs. White Castle, 4:25 p.m.

White Castle vs. False River, 4:50 p.m.

Northeast vs. Port Allen, 5:40 p.m.

Livonia vs. McKinley, Baker vs. Thrive, 6:15 p.m.

McKinley vs. Baker, Thrive vs. Livonia, 6:40 p.m.

Baker vs. Livonia, McKinley vs. Thrive, 7:05 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Madison Prep, Brusly vs, Scotlandville, 7:40 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Scotlandville, Brusly vs. Catholic-PC, 8:05 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Catholic-PC, Madison Prep vs. Brusly, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Greater Baton Rouge Jamboree

At Woodlawn

Two courts

Baton Rouge High vs. Doyle, Doyle vs. West Feliciana, West Feliciana vs. Baton Rouge High, Central Private vs. West Feliciana, Baton Rouge High vs. Central Private; Doyle vs. Central Private, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn vs. Springfield, Springfield vs. Tara, Woodlawn vs. Tara, Walker vs. Woodlawn, Walker vs. Tara, Walker vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Episcopal Jamboree

At Episcopal

Three courts

University vs. Episcopal, Dunham vs. Central, Zachary vs. Live Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Episcopal vs. East Ascension, Dunham vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Zachary, 5:10 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Dunham, Live Oak vs. Central, University vs. St. Michael, 5:50 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. Denham Springs, Zachary vs. St. Michael, East Ascension vs. Live Oak, 6:30 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Denham Springs, Central vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Joseph’s Academy vs. East Ascension, 7:10 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 7:50 p.m.

Football

Thursday

EBR Kickoff Classic

First games start at 6 p.m. at all sites.

At Broadmoor

Northeast vs. Broadmoor; Liberty vs. Belaire

At Scotlandville

Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy; Glen Oaks vs. Tara; Mentorship vs. Tara, one 12-minute period

McKinley vs. Scotlandville, two 12-minute periods

At Woodlawn

JV contest; Helen Cox vs. Istrouma; Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn

Friday

Ascension Christian Jamboree

At ACH-Gonzales

Central Private vs. Houma Christian, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian vs. Ben Franklin

Central Jamboree

At Central High Stadium

Brusly vs. Central, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)

East Ascension Jamboree

At EAHS-Stadium

Dutchtown vs. East Ascension, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)

East Feliciana Jamboree

At EFMS-Clinton

Slaughter Community Charter vs. East Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)

Hanson Memorial Jamboree

At Hanson-Franklin

Ascension Catholic vs. West St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Live Oak Jamboree

At LOHS

Hammond vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)

Red Stick Rumble

At Memorial Stadium

Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

St. Michael vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. The Dunham School, 8 p.m.

West Feliciana Jamboree

At WFHS-St. Francisville

Livonia vs. West Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)

Zachary Jamboree

At ZHS

Lafayette Christian vs. Zachary, 5 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)

