PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. Plaquemine 4-4, 4-2
2. West Feliciana 7-6, 4-4 in 7-3A
3. Brusly 7-3, 6-2 in District 7-3A
4. Belaire 6-4, 5-2
5. Istrouma 5-4, 3-3
6. St. Michael 5-4, 4-2
7. McKinley 1-8, 0-5
8. Broadmoor 0-9, 0-5
9. Tara 0-8, 0-5
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ledarius Jones
DE Istrouma 6-4, 270, Sr.
Provides a big, physical presence up front and will help set the tone for the Indians as they look to make a statement on defense this season.
Cameron Johnson
WR/LB Belaire 6-1, 185, Sr.
Has the ability to play almost any position for the Bengals and is considered to be the team’s top tackler. He also is a consistent receiver for the offense.
Cody Loup
TE/FB Brusly 6-3, 240, Jr.
Versatile player with a mix of size and speed who the Panthers will look to use in the running game and in the open field with their passing game.
Jayden Rogers
OL Plaquemine 6-1, 365, Sr.
The undisputed leader of the Green Devils’ offensive line enters his fourth year as a starter, Rogers is blessed with size and agility and can play multiple positions.
Delvin Whitaker
LB West Feliciana 6-3, 250, Sr.
A player who fits that classic inside linebacker mold. Has a list of scholarship offers that already includes the likes of Florida State and Penn State.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: Brusly and West Feliciana move up to Class 4A for the first time and should have a huge impact. Also notable: McKinley drops down from 5A.
2: Is Plaquemine still the one? New teams add challenges, but the Green Devils are reigning champions and two years removed from a quarterfinal berth.
3: St. Michael coach Zach Leger is only coach in the district leading his alma mater. Leger was a lineman for the Warriors and then played at UL.
4: There are four first-year head coaches: Drey Trosclair at Plaquemine, Ron Allen at McKinley, Yasin Sarah at Broadmoor and Reginald B. Ware Jr. at Tara.
5: District 6-4A is the only nine-team football league in Class 4A. Shreveport’s 1-4A also has nine schools, but one of its school is coed non-football Caddo Magnet.