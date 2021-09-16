Running toward 1,000?
In two games, Catholic RB Corey Singleton has 281 rushing yards and four TDs, including a 200 yards vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel ahead of Friday's game at West Monroe. Former LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire, now of Kansas City Chiefs, was the Bears’ last 1,000-yard rusher in 2015.
By the numbers
Liberty RB Kaleb Jackson has the top single-game rushing total with 260 yards on nine carries with five TDs vs. White Castle. Zachary’s Eli Holstein has 340 passing yards and five TDs. Scotlandville’s symmetry includes 192 rushing yards for Marlon Gunn and 191 passing yards for C’Zavian Teasett.
Triple play in 7-3A
Three games are set for District 7-3A. Fourth-ranked Madison Prep (2-0, 0-0) hosts Parkview Baptist (0-2, 0-1) at Memorial, West Feliciana (1-1, 1-0) plays at Brusly (2-0, 1-0) and Mentorship Academy (1-0, 1-0) travels to Glen Oaks (0-1, 0-1) for the first game at GOHS’ refurbished stadium.
Same site this week
It will be deja vu for Class 2A Northeast this week. The Vikings (0-1) lost 16-6 at 4A Belaire last week. They return to Belaire this week to play another 4A team, Broadmoor (0-1). The game was moved to Belaire because power has not yet been restored to Broadmoor’s stadium.