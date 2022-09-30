Dutchtown grinded out 425 yards rushing and its defense held Carver scoreless in the second half as the Griffins posted a 37-15 win Friday night at Dutchtown.
Carver (1-3) used big plays to take a 15-7 first-half lead before Dutchtown settled in. The Griffins scored the game’s final 30 points and limited the Rams to 204 yards of offense, only 11 of that on the ground.
Dutchtown (2-2) used three quarterbacks in the game. Pierson Parent came on in the second half, and he had the most success as the Griffins rallied from a 15-14 halftime deficit.
Gary Dukes ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns. A.K. Burrell added 108 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.
How it was won
Dutchtown starting quarterback Ethan Aucoin twisted an ankle in the first quarter, prompting Griffins coach Guy Mistretta to insert sophomore Dylan Champagne.
Champagne led Dutchtown on a last-minute TD drive to close the first half. In the third quarter, Parent directed the Griffins to two quick touchdowns and they never looked back.
Parent threw no passes, but he made all the correct reads when handing off to Burrell and Dukes, or keeping the ball himself. Parent rushed three times for 42 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown.
Dutchtown picked up a safety when Carver punter Camron Cage fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone. After the ensuing free kick, Lekedrin Harvey capped a short drive with a 3-yard TD run to give the Griffins a 37-15 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Player of the game
Gary Dukes, Dutchtown: The junior running back rushed 19 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. His second-half total featured runs of 14, 39, 13 and 21 yards.
They said it
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “Defensively we played really well. We gave up the one long pass with a busted coverage. Other than that, we played well. Offensively, we started strong and then went into a lull. Penalties hurt us, but in the second half we really responded.
"We went with Pierson Parent (at quarterback) for the second half. He was our starter the last two years. He was able to get in, use the read game and played really well for us.”
Notable
• Carver scored both of its touchdowns on big plays. The Rams got a 68-yard pass from Jaden Varrett to Torron Alexis to take an 8-7 lead early in the second quarter. Late in the half, linebacker Marquis Tabb strip-sacked Champagne, picked up the loose ball and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.