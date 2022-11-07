Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (9-1): The Bears are the undisputed leaders of this pack after last week’s 24-21 win over Zachary, which clinched the 4-5A title.
2, Zachary (7-2): Will that loss to Catholic provide Zachary with a little extra motivation for the playoffs? That is a logical conclusion.
3, West Feliciana (10-0): WFHS’ run to a 6-4A title in the school’s first year in Class 4A is not beginner’s luck. The Saints are solid.
4, Lutcher (9-1): Likewise, the District 7-4A champion Bulldogs are rock solid across the board in their first season back up in Class 4A.
5, Scotlandville (6-4): Don’t let the record fool you … the Hornets played one of the toughest schedules around. That should boost playoff hopes in Division I select.
6, Denham Springs (8-2), Dutchtown (6-3), East Ascension (5-5): The District 5-5A co-champions now get to try their luck in Class 5A playoffs. It will be interesting to see how this trio fares in Division I nonselect.
9, Woodlawn (4-6): The 4-5A Panthers took some lumps in the regular season, which should have them prepared for just about any type of challenge.
10, Plaquemine (9-1) and McKinley (7-3): The 6-4A duo was impressive. Now they try their luck in different nonselect brackets.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Central, Livonia, St. Amant, Walker.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (8-2): A Week 10 loss to rival E.D. White cost the Wildcats a district title in 8-3A but could pay dividends in the playoffs.
2, University (7-3) and Madison Prep (7-3): This District 6-3A duo has been rated together on many levels. Now they head to different select brackets.
4, Dunham (9-1): The Tigers put it on their experienced two-way linemen. With nine straight wins and a No. 4 playoff seed, it is hard to argue with the results.
5, Southern Lab (6-3): This is not the same SLHS team that won an LHSAA title last year. However, the potential for a deep postseason run is in place.
6, Episcopal (9-1): After losing to Dunham in 6-2A, the Knights regrouped and are in position for a solid postseason.
7, Parkview Baptist (8-2): This is the Eagles best season under coach Stefan LeFors. How they bounce back this week after a loss to U-High is a key question.
8, Ascension Catholic (8-2): The Bulldogs are in position to make another strong postseason run in the reconfigured select Division IV.
9, Catholic-PC (9-1): A loss to 6-1A rival Opelousas Catholic is the lone blemish on the Hornets’ record ahead of a playoff game with Central Private.
10, East Feliciana (6-4): How good these Tigers can be is still a point of debate. It will be continued in the Division IV nonselect playoffs.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Port Allen, Slaughter Community Charter, White Castle.