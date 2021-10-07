If you like numbers, there are plenty to ponder in advance of the 47th Catholic High Invitational cross country meet set for Saturday at Highland Road Park.
It is oldest among the traditional races that highlight the local season at Highland. The fact that the event falls two days after Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux’s 80th birthday also is notable.
Action begins at 8 a.m. Saturday with the three-mile girls varsity race. The three-mile boys race is set for 8:30 a.m.
A total of approximately 400 runners will compete in the race that will feature the nationally-ranked Jesuit boys. The event won’t be a carbon copy of last weekend’s St. Joseph’s Academy’s Invitational.
While adding Jesuit's varsity squad, this meet will be without north Louisiana power Ruston, which competed in the SJA and Episcopal meets. It will be a 5A showcase for Catholic, winner of the last four 5A titles, Jesuit and others.
“I am fortunate to be working and blessed to be around of lot of great people, Boudreaux said of his birthday. "We are excited to have Jesuit and look forward to running against those guys. It is a really good field of teams and runners on both the boys and girls side.”
Michael Vocke and Jack DesRoaches lead Jesuit. Catholic won last week and Boudreaux said the Bears are expected to be at 100 percent with the return of reigning Metro MVP Daniel Sullivan from a brief illness.
Dunham’s John Walker McDonald (third) and U-High’s John Hall Hays were the top local finishers last week. SJA’s Grace Rennoff and Cayden Boudreaux of Albany (sixth) were the top local girls finishers as SJA won another team title.