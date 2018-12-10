University High’s Christian Harris will receive his honorary jersey for the All-American Bowl at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s gym.
Harris, an Alabama commitment, is one of four local players set to compete in the Jan. 5 game in San Antonio. The game was previously known as the U.S. Army Bowl. Harris helped the Cubs win a Division II select title at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic last weekend.
The Dunham School will host an All-American Bowl jersey ceremony for Derek Stingley Jr., an LSU commitment, at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Stingley helped the Tigers win a district title and to a No. 3 playoff seed in Division III.
Two Southern Lab players who are committed to LSU, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and running back Tyrion Davis, also are set to play in the All-American Bowl.