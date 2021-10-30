BR.dutchstamant.007.103021

St. Amant High's new field turf.

 Photo by John Oubre

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Plaquemine 32, St. Michael 18

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep 52, Glen Oaks 6

Catholic-PC 56, North Central 26

Amite 43, Pine 7

Southern Lab 68, Central Private 6

State scores

C.E. Byrd 28, Captain Shreve 10

Chalmette 40, Bonnabel 14

Haynesville 43, Lincoln Prep 12

Kinder 62, Pickering 6

Ruston 38, West Ouachita 7

Slidell 34, Fontainebleau 6

South Terrebonne 41, Morgan City 7

St. Edmund 28, Westminster Christian 8

Welsh def. Port Barre, forfeit

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Belaire 33, Tara 8

Cecilia 62, Livonia 20

Denham Springs 35, Walker 28, OT

East Ascension 45, McKinley 6

Istrouma 47, Broadmoor 0

Liberty 23, Rayne 22, OT

St. Amant 21, Dutchtown 14

Scotlandville 53, Live Oak 28

Woodlawn 35, Catholic 28

Zachary 47, Central 14

Class 3A and below

Ascension Catholic 44, Ascension Christian 19

Beau Chene 44, Albany 30

Capitol 8, Northeast 6

Collegiate Baton Rouge def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit

Dunham 45, Port Allen 6

Episcopal 62, East Feliciana 18

Grant 52, Slaughter 8

Parkview Baptist 47, Baker 0

St. James 21, Patterson 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Springfield 12

Thrive Academy 26, Tensas 6

University 55, West Feliciana 28

White Castle 32, St. John 27

State scores

Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7

Acadiana 42, Barbe 0

Arcadia 45, Ringgold 18

Avoyelles 30, Menard 0

Basile 34, Gueydan 14

Benton 28, Airline 7

Block 48, Montgomery 6

Bossier 28, Green Oaks 6

Brother Martin 42, Holy Cross 0

Buckeye 14, Caldwell Parish 10

Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Plain Dealing 0

Catholic-New Iberia 42, Jeanerette 6

Cedar Creek 57, Delta Charter 0

Church Point 61, Mamou 0

Covington 13, Northshore 9

D’Arbonne Woods 15, Lakeside 12

De La Salle 43, Kenner Discovery 6

DeQuincy 41, Vinton 34

DeRidder 41, Peabody 26

Delcambre 21, West St. Mary 19

Delhi Charter 24, Ferriday 20

Destrehan 38, East St. John 7

E.D. White 37, Berwick 7

Ehret 49, King 0

Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7

Evangel Christian 21, B.T. Washington 6

Glenbrook 51, Beekman 14

Grand Lake 34, Elton 12

Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 13

Hamilton Christian 64, East Beauregard 30

Hanson Memorial 26, Centerville 0

Haughton 35, Natchitoches Central 7

Homer 67, Magnolia School of Excellence 6

Huntington 40, Minden 7

Independence 35, Varnado 18

Iota 43, Northwest 16

Jena 38, Marksville 8

Jennings 43, South Beauregard 0

Jonesboro-Hodge 26, North Caddo 22

Karr 27, Belle Chasse 0

LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 22

Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30

Lake Charles College Prep 27, Iowa 26

Lakeshore 50, Pearl River 10

Leesville 37, Tioga 7

Logansport 50, St. Mary’s 23

Loranger 31, Hannan 14

Loreauville 31, Ascension Episcopal 13

Loyola College Prep 31, Red River 28

Mandeville 28, Hammond 27, OT

Mangham 46, Rayville 0

Many 73, Bunkie 28

Merryville 20, Oberlin 19

Notre Dame 55, Lake Arthur 0

Neville 62, Bastrop 0

Newman 34, Cohen 0

North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn-Shreveport 0

North Webster 38, Mansfield 22

Oak Grove 31, St. Frederick Catholic 14

Opelousas 18, Breaux Bridge 12

Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6

Ouachita Christian 60, Delhi 6

Ouachita Parish 26, Alexandria 23

Parkway 35, Southwood 20

Ponchatoula 17, St. Paul’s 0

River Oaks 10, Sicily Island 6

Riverside Academy def. West St. John, forfeit

Rosepine 48, Oakdale 27

Salmen 39, Franklinton 14

Southside 34, Comeaux 13

St. Charles Catholic 43, South Plaquemines 0

St. Helena 34, Kentwood 31

St. Martinville 41, Teurlings Catholic 32

St. Thomas More 35, Carencro 28

Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 6

Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20

Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21

Thomas Jefferson 13, Haynes Academy 0

Union Parish 34, Carroll 22

Vandebilt Catholic 38, South Lafourche 20

Vermilion Catholic 47, Covenant Christian 6

Vidalia 34, Madison 20

Washington-Marion 34, LaGrange 6

West Monroe 30, Pineville 12

Westgate 58, Northside 8

Westlake 61, St. Louis 23

Winnfield 33, Lakeview 0

Wossman 42, Richwood 18

Cancellation

Lafayette Christian vs. Jefferson RISE, ccd.

Saturday

Class 3A and below

Donaldsonville at Lutcher, 1 p.m.

