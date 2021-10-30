Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Plaquemine 32, St. Michael 18
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep 52, Glen Oaks 6
Catholic-PC 56, North Central 26
Amite 43, Pine 7
Southern Lab 68, Central Private 6
State scores
C.E. Byrd 28, Captain Shreve 10
Chalmette 40, Bonnabel 14
Haynesville 43, Lincoln Prep 12
Kinder 62, Pickering 6
Ruston 38, West Ouachita 7
Slidell 34, Fontainebleau 6
South Terrebonne 41, Morgan City 7
St. Edmund 28, Westminster Christian 8
Welsh def. Port Barre, forfeit
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Belaire 33, Tara 8
Cecilia 62, Livonia 20
Denham Springs 35, Walker 28, OT
East Ascension 45, McKinley 6
Istrouma 47, Broadmoor 0
Liberty 23, Rayne 22, OT
St. Amant 21, Dutchtown 14
Scotlandville 53, Live Oak 28
Woodlawn 35, Catholic 28
Zachary 47, Central 14
Class 3A and below
Ascension Catholic 44, Ascension Christian 19
Beau Chene 44, Albany 30
Capitol 8, Northeast 6
Collegiate Baton Rouge def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
Dunham 45, Port Allen 6
Episcopal 62, East Feliciana 18
Grant 52, Slaughter 8
Parkview Baptist 47, Baker 0
St. James 21, Patterson 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Springfield 12
Thrive Academy 26, Tensas 6
University 55, West Feliciana 28
White Castle 32, St. John 27
State scores
Abbeville 12, Kaplan 7
Acadiana 42, Barbe 0
Arcadia 45, Ringgold 18
Avoyelles 30, Menard 0
Basile 34, Gueydan 14
Benton 28, Airline 7
Block 48, Montgomery 6
Bossier 28, Green Oaks 6
Brother Martin 42, Holy Cross 0
Buckeye 14, Caldwell Parish 10
Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Plain Dealing 0
Catholic-New Iberia 42, Jeanerette 6
Cedar Creek 57, Delta Charter 0
Church Point 61, Mamou 0
Covington 13, Northshore 9
D’Arbonne Woods 15, Lakeside 12
De La Salle 43, Kenner Discovery 6
DeQuincy 41, Vinton 34
DeRidder 41, Peabody 26
Delcambre 21, West St. Mary 19
Delhi Charter 24, Ferriday 20
Destrehan 38, East St. John 7
E.D. White 37, Berwick 7
Ehret 49, King 0
Eunice 32, North Vermilion 7
Evangel Christian 21, B.T. Washington 6
Glenbrook 51, Beekman 14
Grand Lake 34, Elton 12
Hahnville 49, Central Lafourche 13
Hamilton Christian 64, East Beauregard 30
Hanson Memorial 26, Centerville 0
Haughton 35, Natchitoches Central 7
Homer 67, Magnolia School of Excellence 6
Huntington 40, Minden 7
Independence 35, Varnado 18
Iota 43, Northwest 16
Jena 38, Marksville 8
Jennings 43, South Beauregard 0
Jonesboro-Hodge 26, North Caddo 22
Karr 27, Belle Chasse 0
LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 22
Lafayette 40, Sam Houston 30
Lake Charles College Prep 27, Iowa 26
Lakeshore 50, Pearl River 10
Leesville 37, Tioga 7
Logansport 50, St. Mary’s 23
Loranger 31, Hannan 14
Loreauville 31, Ascension Episcopal 13
Loyola College Prep 31, Red River 28
Mandeville 28, Hammond 27, OT
Mangham 46, Rayville 0
Many 73, Bunkie 28
Merryville 20, Oberlin 19
Notre Dame 55, Lake Arthur 0
Neville 62, Bastrop 0
Newman 34, Cohen 0
North DeSoto 57, Woodlawn-Shreveport 0
North Webster 38, Mansfield 22
Oak Grove 31, St. Frederick Catholic 14
Opelousas 18, Breaux Bridge 12
Opelousas Catholic 14, Sacred Heart 6
Ouachita Christian 60, Delhi 6
Ouachita Parish 26, Alexandria 23
Parkway 35, Southwood 20
Ponchatoula 17, St. Paul’s 0
River Oaks 10, Sicily Island 6
Riverside Academy def. West St. John, forfeit
Rosepine 48, Oakdale 27
Salmen 39, Franklinton 14
Southside 34, Comeaux 13
St. Charles Catholic 43, South Plaquemines 0
St. Helena 34, Kentwood 31
St. Martinville 41, Teurlings Catholic 32
St. Thomas More 35, Carencro 28
Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 6
Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20
Thibodaux 27, Terrebonne 21
Thomas Jefferson 13, Haynes Academy 0
Union Parish 34, Carroll 22
Vandebilt Catholic 38, South Lafourche 20
Vermilion Catholic 47, Covenant Christian 6
Vidalia 34, Madison 20
Washington-Marion 34, LaGrange 6
West Monroe 30, Pineville 12
Westgate 58, Northside 8
Westlake 61, St. Louis 23
Winnfield 33, Lakeview 0
Wossman 42, Richwood 18
Cancellation
Lafayette Christian vs. Jefferson RISE, ccd.
Saturday
Class 3A and below
Donaldsonville at Lutcher, 1 p.m.