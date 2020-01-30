A letter drafted on behalf of the LHSCA’s executive counsel Thursday night asks member schools to support a proposal that would allow principals to appoint a qualified designee as their school’s representative at future LHSAA convention.
The letter sent to media by LHSCA Director Eric Held cites support for a proposal by Catholic-New Iberia principal Stella Arabie and Loyola College Prep athletic director John Leblanc that would allow principals to appoint an athletic director or another qualified staffer, including an assistant principal, to represent the schools in LHSAA matters at annual conventions.
“The purpose of this proposed amendment is to allow every principal an opportunity to appoint a designee to represent his/her school at the annual convention,” the letter states. “The passage of this piece of legislation will assure that each school has a voice in matters that come before the LHSAA at the annual convention in January.
“As principals, administrative responsibilities have become more demanding and academic success often times outweighs the athletic concerns of the school; therefore, many times a designee is needed. The principal can never delegate the ultimate responsibility of athletics at his/her school to another staff member, but would have the latitude to assign a designee that meets the highly qualified standards set forth by the LHSAA guidelines.”
Legislative stuff
Two Shreveport area legislators have drafted bills ahead of the upcoming legislative session to address the possibility that Friday’s vote could impact the eligibility for freshmen who attend a school located out of their home attendance zone for the first time.
HB 36 from Rep. Thomas Pressly would prohibit “certain schools from being members of or participating in competitions sponsored by organizations that delay a student's eligibility to participate in sports under certain circumstances.”
Meanwhile, SB 24 from Sen. Barrow Peacock would “Prohibits membership in, and participation in competition sponsored by, an intrastate extracurricular athletic association or organization that does not provide equal opportunity to students to participate in sports by age, year of attendance, or gender.”
Both bills are listed as “pending” in their respective education committees.
Awards all around
LSU CWS hero Warren Morris, newly elected LHSAA president David Federico of Ecole Classique, former LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small and WAFB sportscaster Steve Schneider were honored during the annual Coca-Cola convention luncheon Thursday.
Morris, a two-sport athlete at Alexandria’s Bolton High, received the LHSAA’s Golden Torch Award given to a distinguished former high school athlete. Federico received the Super Sport award for her work with the LHSAA and its various events. Small received the LHSAA’s Distinguished Service Award, while Jacques Doucet accepted the LHSAA’s Prep Journalism award from Schneider, who missed the luncheon because of an illness.
LHSADA awards
Anthony Tisdale of Caddo Parish was honored with the 2019 Evelyn Cruse-Blanchard Athletic Director of the Year by the LHSADA during its Wednesday meeting.
The award is named for the late Cruse-Blanchard, a longtime AD in the New Orleans area. Terrebonne’s Joe Clement received the 2019 NIAAA Award of Merit.
Also, Kenner Discovery AD Jeryl Fischtzuir was named for the NIAAA Board of Directors for Section 3, which serves, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Federico's milestone
Ecole's Federico becomes only the second private school principal to be chosen as the LHSAA president. Former Central Catholic-Morgan City principal Vic Bonnaffee was the first.
Federico is currently the LHSAA vice president and will take over as president after Friday's meeting. Rusty Farrar of Class B Simsboro was elected as the new LHSAA vice president. Both selections will be affirmed during Friday's general assembly meeting.