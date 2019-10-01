Class 5A
First-place votes in parentheses.
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. John Curtis (10) 4-0 120 1
2. Catholic-BR 4-0 104 2
3. West Monroe 3-1 93 3
4. Rummel 4-0 90 4
5. Acadiana 4-0 76 5
6. Haughton 4-0 73 6
7. Alexandria 4-0 57 8
8. East Ascension 3-1 43 9
9. Destrehan 3-1 35 7
10. Scotlandville 4-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Zachary 27, Captain Shreve 9, Slidell 7, Hahnville 6, Parkway 3, Live Oak 3, Airline 2, Mandeville 1, Thibodaux 1, Terrebonne 1.
Class 4A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (9) 4-0 119 1
2. Lakeshore (1) 4-0 89 108 3
3. Karr 2-2 88 2
4. Leesville 4-0 85 5
5. Neville 3-1 75 4
6. Northwood 4-0 73 7
7. Bastrop 4-0 54 9
8. Assumption 4-0 43 10
9. Eunice 3-1 42 6
10. Warren Easton 1-2 36 8
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 22, Evangel 9, Tioga 9, Carver 5, Pearl River 3, Minden 2, Carencro 1, Landry-Walker 1.
Class 3A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Sterlington (6) 4-0 116 1
2. St. James (4) 4-0 114 2
3. Iota 4-0 98 3
4. University 2-2 84 5
5. Loranger 4-0 68 9
6. Union Parish 2-2 57 4
7. Lake Charles Prep 1-2 43 6
8. North Webster 2-2 35 7
9. De La Salle 2-2 29 NR
10. St. Martinville 3-1 27 10
Others receiving votes: Marksville 24, Caldwell Parish 21, Kaplan 20, Madison Prep 9, Bossier 8, Loyola 7, Hannan 6, Jena 6, Wossman 5, E.D. White 3, Parkview Baptist 2, Carroll 1, St. Louis 1.
Class 2A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (10) 4-0 120 1
2. Newman 4-0 108 2
3. Lafayette Christian 3-1 97 3
4. St. Charles 4-0 90 T4
5. Ferriday 3-1 77 6
6. Amite 2-2 65 T4
7. Kentwood 2-2 52 7
8. Dunham 3-1 33 NR
9. Lakeview 3-1 29 9
10. St. Helena 2-2 27 8
Others receiving votes: Many 23, Catholic-New Iberia 20, East Feliciana 11, Mangham 7, Menard 6, Lakeside 5, Avoyelles 4, Oakdale 2, Rosepine 2, Capitol 1, Ascension Episcopal 1.
Class 1A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Calvary Baptist (7) 3-0 117 2
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 3-0 103 3
3. Southern Lab (2) 2-2 98 1
4. Oak Grove 2-2 90 4
5. Vermilion Catholic 3-1 80 5
6. West St. John 3-1 64 7
7. Ouachita Christian 3-1 50 8
8. Country Day 2-2 47 6
9. Opelousas Catholic 4-0 41 10
10. Oberlin 4-0 36 9
Others receiving votes: Montgomery 15, Haynesville 11, Grand Lake 10, East Iberville 8, Central Catholic-Morgan City 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, St. Frederick 1, Basile 1, Logansport 1.