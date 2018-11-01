Class 5A/4A
Catholic at Broadmoor
7 p.m. at Broadmoor High
RECORDS: Catholic 8-1, 4-0 in District 5-5A; Broadmoor 1-8, 0-4
LAST WEEK: Catholic beat Dutchtown 45-7; Broadmoor lost to East Ascension 37-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: RB George Hart, LB Harper Massey; BROADMOOR: RB/LB Desmond Robinson, RB/LB Ire Tolbert, P Cole Cazenave.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic is ranked third in Class 5A, has won six straight and will clinch the 5-5A title with a win … Cazenave leads area punters with a 46.6 average.
Plaquemine at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: Plaquemine 7-2, 4-0 in District 6-4A; Lutcher 6-3, 3-1
LAST WEEK: Plaquemine beat Woodlawn 42-0; Lutcher beat Tara 44-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: SS/KR Trey LeBlanc, DB Kham Riley, DL Deikion Dupuy; LUTCHER: QB Kolby Bourgeois, RB Rondell Mealey Jr., S Zane McCrary.
NOTEWORTHY: The 6-4A title is on the line with PHS seeking its third title in four years … Lutcher’s Kolby Bourgeois ranks second among area 5A/4A passers with 1,982 yards and 27 TDs.
St. Amant vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: East Ascension 8-1, 3-1 in District 5-5A; St. Amant 7-2, 3-1
LAST WEEK: East Ascension beat McKinley 37-0; St. Amant beat Broadmoor 49-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: K/P Matthew Parker, WR Austin Bascom, DT McKade Fontenot; EAST ASCENSION: QB Jason Wakefield, DB Jaquann Mitchell, DE Deshon Hall.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Amant won 22-10 a year ago … East Ascension’s Mitchell had four interceptions last week … St. Amant’s KJ Franklin leads area 5A/4A rushers with 1,146 yards and 17 TDs.
Scotlandville at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Scotlanville 4-4, 2-3 in District 4-5A; Denham Springs 5-4, 2-3 in District 4-5A
LAST WEEK: Scotlandville lost to Zachary 28-0; Denham Springs beat Central 38-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCOTLANDVILLE: RB Jeremiah Harris, LB Tyler Harrison, DE Deonte Bell; DENHAM SPRINGS: RB Tre Muse, WR DJ Williams, LB Brennan LeBlanc.
NOTEWORTHY: DSHS QB Luke Lunsford leads area 5A/4A passers 2,323 yards and 24 TDs …The Yellow Jackets improved their playoff status with a win last week and look to move closer to Top 16.
Tara vs. St. Michael
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: Tara 1-8, 0-4 in District 6-4A; St. Michael 4-5, 1-3
LAST WEEK: Tara lost to Lutcher 44-0; St. Michael lost to Parkview Baptist 15-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB Darren Nelson, DT Terry Delaney, DT Jeremiah Anderson; ST. MICHAEL: QB Cole Garafola, DE/RB Chris Sehring, DE Luke Wilson.
NOTEWORTHY: Tara seeks its first district win and SMHS looks to finish the regular season with a .500 record …Sehring scored two TDs last week for St. Michael.
Walker at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Walker 8-1, 4-1 in District 4-5A; Central 4-5, 3-2
LAST WEEK: Walker beat Live Oak 27-10; Central lost to Denham Springs 38-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: WR Brian Thomas, RB/S Byron Lockhart, DL Ke’Andre Ventress; CENTRAL: S Harold Henderson, C Max Bryant, ATH Clay Polk.
NOTEWORTHY: Walker’s Thomas leads area 5A/4A receivers with 967 receiving yards and 7 TDs in his first high school football season … Central QB Sam Kenerson has 1,097 passing yards.
Woodlawn at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: Woodlawn 3-6, 1-3 in District 6-4A; Parkview Baptist 3-6, 3-1
LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to Plaquemine 42-0; Parkview beat St. Michael 15-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: OL Joe Sant, DB KiAvier Morrison, DL Braeden Brown; PARKVIEW BAPTIST: QB/DB Dustin Philippe, FB/DB Ian Pourciau, NG/TE DeSanto Rollins.
NOTEWORTHY: Woodlawn’s Jonero Scott ranks among area 5A/4A rushing leaders with 688 yards and 3 TDs … A win could secure either a share of the 6-4A title or a runner-up finish in 6-4A for PBS, depending on who wins the Plaquemine-Lutcher game ... A win would put Woodlawn in the playoffs.
Class 3A and below
Baker at University
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium
RECORDS: Baker 6-3, 5-0 in District 6-3A; University 9-0, 5-0
LAST WEEK: Baker beat West Feliciana 36-6; University beat Madison Prep 56-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BAKER: OL/DL Dillon Cage, LB/FB Camryn King, OL Thomas Benton; UNIVERSITY: OL Dylan Rathke, DB Josh Slaughter, DB William Gussman.
NOTEWORTHY: The Cubs have been the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A all season and are led by QB John Gordon McKernan (1,226 yards passing) and RB Mike Hollins (1,039 yards rushing. … Windon has 964 yards rushing for Baker.
Madison Prep at Brusly
7 p.m. at Brusly High
RECORDS: Madison Prep 3-6, 2-3; Brusly 5-4, 2-3
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep lost to University 56-7; Brusly beat Mentorship Academy 40-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: RB Myles Poullard, DB/WR Major Burns, LB Prumis Breckenridge; BRUSLY: QB Nick Pennell.
NOTEWORTHY: Madison Prep needs a win to increase its chance to advance to the 3A playoffs, while Brusly can enhance its power rating/playoff status with a win.
Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks
7 p.m. at GOHS
RECORDS: Mentorship 0-8, 0-5; Glen Oaks 0-9, 0-5
LAST WEEK: Mentorship lost to Brusly 40-14; Glen Oaks lost to Belaire 6-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: QB Traylyn Dotson, WR/DB Shun Hugley, C/LB Zyon Sims; GLEN OAKS: RB/LB Jaylon Kinchen, QB/DB Demonte Upkins, OL/DL Kendrick Joseph.
NOTEWORTHY: One team will see a long losing streak come to an end … Mentorship coach Keith Woods was an assistant on GOHS coach Jack Phillips’ staff two years ago.
West Feliciana at Kinder
7 p.m. at Kinder High
RECORDS: West Feliciana 5-4; Kinder 5-4
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana lost to Baker 36-6; Kinder beat Lake Arthur 49-15
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: LB Malik Jacob, DB Olonzo, DB Sanders Nelson; KINDER: QB Hayes Fawcett, RB Ty Fuselier, DL Elijah Lavan.
NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game for 3A WFHS and 2A Kinder located near Lake Charles. … Kinder’s Fawcett is known for making graphics several top players have used to announce their college choice.