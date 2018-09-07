GEISMAR — It was all about special teams between Dutchtown and Central on a water-logged field Friday night.
Cohen Parent kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal as the Griffins pulled through in overtime to beat Central 16-13 in a non-district game. It was Parent’s third field goal of the night, with his previous makes coming from 34 and 27 yards.
“(Parent) is a great kid. He’s fearless when it comes down to it.” said Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta, whose team struggled in the kicking game last week in a loss to Walker. “He kicked two game winners for us last year, and of course had three there in the second half.”
After Parent’s go-ahead kick in the first half of overtime, Central had the ball fourth-and-goal on the 3-yard line. Kenerson went right, but the Dutchtown defense stiffened and stopped him outside the end zone.
“It was unanimous,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “We wanted to go for the win right there. We just decided we were going to put it in our best player’s hands, and I’ll do it 50 times over all the time.”
Dutchtown blocked a 32-yard Central field-goal attempt that could have put the Wildcats ahead late in the fourth quarter.
The field conditions didn’t slow down Dutchtown’s Jordan Jackson on the Griffins’ opening series. Jackson took a wildcat snap and sprinted off tackle to the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.
It was one of the few big plays for Dutchtown (1-1) on a field that Mistretta joked wasn’t conducive to football.
“I thought both teams handled it as well as they could; both teams played super, especially on defense on both sides,” Mistretta said.
After shutting out Central for most of the first half, Dutchtown’s defense finally broke on a 1-yard run by Central’s quarterback Samuel Kenerson with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter. The run was set up by a blocked punt that the Wildcats recovered at the 27.
On the second play of the second half, Kenerson — who had 198 yards and three touchdowns rushing a week ago against Dunham — got through the right side of the Griffins’ defense on a read option and ran for a 70-yard touchdown. He finished the game with 135 yards on 19 carries.
However, the Wildcats missed the extra point which left the score at 13-7.
After Parent’s first two field goals tied the game 13-13, Dutchtown had an opportunity to go ahead but punted on fourth-and-3 at Central’s 37 late in the fourth quarter.
After the touchback on the punt, Kenerson found receiver Parker Evans for a 39-yard gain to the Dutchtown 35 with less than a minute to go. The Wildcats moved the ball down to the 15 and brought on Erick Canales for a 32-yard field goal.
The attempt was blocked, and Dutchtown kneeled on the ensuing play to send the game to overtime.
“You always find a couple little things in a game, but (the missed extra point) certainly was big,” Edwards said. “Something like that changes the dynamic of the game.
“Every little thing in a high school football game, or any football game for that matter, matters. Here again, hardly any room for error in this type game.”