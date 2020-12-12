SHREVEPORT — Though his team lost 24-14 to Calvary Baptist in its Division IV semifinal road game Friday, Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry sees the game as an important step toward the future.
“What we did wasn’t perfect,” Asberry said. “You can’t make mistakes like penalties and turn the ball over against a quality team like that. But I can honestly say I as proud of this team as any I have ever coached.
“All year, we battled injuries and had to rely on guys to step into new roles and make plays. The way they jelled together as a unit, learned to play together and believed in each other was really special.”
Calvary (8-2) advances to an LHSAA title game for the first time since winning titles in 2013 and 2014. SLHS finishes 5-4. They face defending champion Ouachita Christian in the title game.
Weather conditions led the Cavaliers to change their game plan. Instead of passing the ball to gain huge chunks of yardage, Joseph Wilson collected 243 offensive yards (158 yards rushing, 85 yards receiving) and scored two touchdowns.
Injuries limited the availability of the Kittens’ 1,000-yard rusher Lutrell Pruitt, who played wide receiver much of the night, according to Asberry.
Freshman Douglas Thornton led Southern Lab with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Angelo Izzard also had a TD run.
Each team faced momentum breaks. The third quarter saw the Cavaliers get an 18-yard run by Wilson only to lose steam. Calvary punted and pinned the Kittens at their 1.
Izzard found Carl Williams not long after that to give the Kittens some room to move. Four plays later, Southern Lab crossed midfield. But a fumble in the red zone gave the ball back to Calvary.
Asberry noted another second-half series when the Kittens ran into the Calvary punter, which extended a Cavalier possession and led to a 26-yard field goal by Thomas Murray that made it a two possession game.
“We only lose five seniors and I am looking forward to seeing what these guys do next,” Asberry said.