Instead of repeat after me, the motto for Class C Jehovah Jireh is repeat after three. The Warriors seek their fourth straight title as the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Track & Field meet begins Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
JCA’s track dominance may seemingly take a back seat to the school’s boys basketball program. However, Dirk Ricks, who coaches both teams, says there is a method to process that starts with year-round track competitors Carnell Alexander Jr., Rodney Carter and Adrian Sharper Jr.
“We rely heavily on those track guys,” Ricks said. “They provide leadership in their sport, especially until the basketball guys are ready to really compete. And they score a lot of points.”
The Class B-C portion of the meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. and track events at 5 p.m. Compete for Classes 2A and 1A is Friday with the 3A, 5A and 5A portion of the meet scheduled for Saturday. The Warriors are expected to battle Christ Episcopal once again for the team title. JCA edged CES by 15 points in a regional meet last week.
Alexander and Carter set the tone in longer distance events. Alexander is scheduled to run the 800 meters, 1,600 and 3,200. Carter’s top events are the 800 meters.
Sharper is a sprinter who is entered in the 100 meters and relays. Jaxson Cobb is among the notable entrants in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, along with the long and triple jumps.
“I try to score as many points as I can for my team,” Alexander said. “I think that is what we all do. Some of the guys competing are different than last year. Our hearts beat strong together when it is time to compete.”