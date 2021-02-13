Born in 2007, Sarah Ortlieb was not alive the last time a Parkview Baptist girls soccer team reached the semifinal round of the playoffs.
On Saturday, the eighth-grader buried the game-winning penalty kick to send the No. 4 Eagles to the penultimate game of the season for the first time since 2006, topping No. 5 E.D. White 4-1 in penalty kicks.
“As I was walking up I was a little nervous. I was feeling the pressure,” Ortlieb said. “But as soon as I put the ball down on the PK line I was confident. I knew I was gonna make it.”
The PBS victory kicked off a full day of Division III quarterfinal action. University High moved its boys and girls quarterfinals to the Eagles' artificial turf field. Both defending champions advanced — the UHS boys' winning 3-0 over Bossier and the girls 2-0 over DeRidder.
Parkview jumped to an early lead in the 18th minute when Anna Kate Smith chested a pass from Ortlieb inside the box before turning and ripping a shot into the net.
With shots at a premium for both teams it took until the 57th minute for the Cardinals to formulate a response when center back Jacqueline Robichaux chipped the keeper from 40 yards out in a ball that was caught in the a strong headwind.
But after 110 minutes this game was to be decided in penalties and senior midfielder Sydney Charles wanted the fate of the season riding on her shoulders. Having defended penalties for Parkview in the past and the Eagles without their starting keeper due to injury, Charles took over in goal for the deciding moment.
E.D. White missed its first kick before Charles made a diving save on the third kick to set up Ortlieb’s clincher. Charles also made her attempt to help lift the Eagles to the 4-1 win.
“I only had to save one and I knew my team was going to pull through,” Charles said. “I was pretty nervous but I was just like, ‘I got this.’”
UNIVERSITY BOYS 3, BOSSIER 0: Bossier threw everything it had at U-High’s Ben Maas, but the senior keeper held strong throughout, lifting the top-seeded Cubs to their Division III quarterfinal win.
While the scoreboard may suggest a blowout, Maas worked for his clean sheet with nine saves in the second half as the Bearkats bombarded the box in their unsuccessful hopes to keep their season alive.
Now the two-time defending state champs are headed back to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.
“Four years going, this is something I’ll tell my kids about,” Maas said. “It’s a real honor playing in Louisiana among some of the best teams in the state.”
U-High jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the 16th minute. Rider Holcomb scored a penalty kick goal in the 13th minute followed by Christian Fluker redirecting a header into the goal a few minutes later.
Maas kept Bossier from mounting a comeback in the second half when he made a diving save on a penalty kick, setting up Holcomb to seal the win a few minutes later with his second score of the evening.
I’m not going to complain one bit,” coach Chris Mitchell said. “Coming off last season when we have six new starters on the roster, to get back to the semis after all the guys that came through the program last year and how invaluable those guys were, it’s a testament to how hard these guys work and play.”
UNIVERSITY GIRLS 2, DERIDDER 0: Defense has been the calling card of No. 2-seeded U-High girls all year and the quarterfinal was no different as the Cubs notched their 14th shutout of the season.
The difference this time is that the Cubs’ latest clean sheet sends them to the semifinal round for the fourth consecutive year with a chance to repeat as Division III state champs.
“We’ve been a unit and we really wanted to hold down the team,” center back Lundyn Ladner said. “We’ve worked so hard this entire season and playoffs is when it matters.”
The U-High back line swarmed the Dragons from the start, allowing just one shot all night while the Cubs battered DeRidder with 22 by the final whistle.
U-High took a lead in the 27th minute when Maggie Hataway picked up a loose ball in the box and promptly buried it in the net. Ladner followed up in the 49th minute to make the score 2-0 on a penalty kick.
“It’s so exciting,” Ladner said. “This is the best part of high school soccer. Semifinals are going to be a good game and we’ll be ready.”