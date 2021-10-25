The lights came on late Thursday night at the Broadmoor High football stadium for the first time since Hurricane Ida. Storm repairs were complete just in time.
Broadmoor was able to host its homecoming game Friday. It was the school’s first home game in a year. Yes, it was another loss — this time 56-14 to Livonia.
But another process continued. First-year coach Vernon Langley got to see a different kind of light come from his players eyes.
Normally, this would be a feature story. It will contain those elements. It as an opinion piece so that I can inject some high school truths that are not talked about often.
Broadmoor (0-8, 0-4 in District 7-4A) has scored only four touchdowns. When the Bucs scored against Plaquemine’s sub-varsity players late in their Week 7 game, they were excited. So were Langley and the other coaches.
“As they came off the field, I told them it was awesome because these guys (sub-varsity) were their age,” Langley said. “I told them if they stay with this there is no telling what they can do.”
One exuberant player told Langley, “Wow, coach … then we got this.”
Langley knows rebuilding a program is never easy. He has tried it before.
The 33-player Broadmoor roster has 18 freshmen and a limited number of upperclassmen. These Bucs are determined to rebuild. The task is not new, something the school and administration understand.
When Cyril Crutchfield left and became the head football coach at Bogalusa last spring, former North Central coach Jacoby Thierry was hired.
Langley accepted the head football job over the summer and inherited a roster that had dipped below 15 players. Langley previously had two head coaching stints at his alma mater, Glen Oaks. He was already on Broadmoor’s staff as the head track coach.
He made phone calls and knocked on doors. But as is typically the case for traditional public schools in metro areas, roster numbers go up once school starts.
“Probably 50 to 60% of the guys we have came out for the team after school started.” Langley said. “And the freshmen … only one or two of them played youth league football. The ones who played in middle school said they played as sixth-graders.”
Here are some truths about local football few people acknowledge. Baton Rouge has a robust youth football program and has produced a lot of great players. By the time the top players reach middle school, their path to high school often is decided.
People love to talk about the R-word as in recruiting. Many parents make decisions on where their children are going to school based on academic programs and athletic success.
New schools, private schools, charter schools, schools with magnet curriculums or components and community-based schools in nearby parishes are attractive and claim the lion’s share of top players.
This hierarchy puts some schools at a disadvantage. Broadmoor is one of them, but there are others. Success breeds success, etc. Broadmoor had its share of success through the 1990s. Legendary coach Rusty Price remains the athletic director, but those feats might as well be ancient history.
Langley is the latest to try.
“One reason I was hired was to try and bring back some of that tradition,” Langford said. “I played for Glen Oaks against Rusty’s teams, and they were tough as nails. Later on, I worked his camps.
“He would have maybe 50 guys total with a JV team, and he would bring about 30 guys on Friday nights. You knew they were going to come at you down hill with the veer and never quit.”
Convincing more players to join the team and keeping young players from quitting or transferring is the next task. Both are usually the downfall for rebuilding programs.
Once again, Friday night, Langley saw the light in his players eyes when they scored two TDs and made plays against Livonia’s sub-varsity.
Building a program around 14-year-olds is not ideal. Langley prefers that over relying on older players who are less likely to buy into the process. Consideration was given to playing a sub-varsity schedule, but that idea was nixed.
For now, Langley is enjoying the firsts this team has experienced. And not just the TDs. Last Friday, the Bucs experienced a pep rally.
Then, Langley donned a letterman’s jacket he found in a closest and wore it during a pre-game meeting. He wanted to show players what they could earn. Most had never seen a letterman’s jacket.
Since Friday, seven or eight students have sought out Langley to ask if they can join the team. He said yes … but for next year.
“This story needs to get out, because this team has not just in the tank,” Langley said. “These kids are learning. They don’t want to take a week off after the season. I told them they can join the track team, and we’ll keep working.”