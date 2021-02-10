Childhood memories and experiences help shape the lives of many young adults. They also helped provide a path for Coby Minton to become the head football coach at Plaquemine-based St. John.
“Everything is coming full circle,” the 33-year-old Minton said. “Plaquemine is the place where it started for me … the place where I first put on shoulder pads.
“My Dad coached at Plaquemine and I went to St. John. I played fourth and fifth-grade football there. It has always been a great community and a place where football is important.”
Minton’s hiring at Class 1A St. John was announced in a social media post. It is the first head football coach job for the son of Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton, who previously was head coach at Plaquemine and at Patterson.
Coby Minton spent the last six years coaching at Morgan City-based Central Catholic. He was the offensive coordinator the last two years and has 14 years of coaching experience.
Minton also played for his father as an offensive lineman at Patterson and was part of the Lumberjack team that finished as the Class 3A runner-up to Redemptorist in 2002.
“Some of the guys I played with at St. John now have kids in elementary and middle school,” Minton explained. “A couple of them reached out to me last month to let me the know the job was open.
“I felt like it was time for me to make a move and look to become a head coach, so I applied for the job. I can’t wait to get started.”