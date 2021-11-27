Tommy Henry, who served as LHSAA commissioner for 24 years, died Friday at his Baton Rouge home. He was 84.
The LHSAA experienced unprecedented growth in multiple areas during Henry’s tenure as commissioner from 1983-2007. Henry’s wife of 59 years, Mildred Anne, said Henry valued relationships built with member schools above all.
“Tommy was about all the schools … not just the schools in one part of the state or another,” she said. “He wanted what was best for all of them. It did not matter whether they were public schools or private schools.
“Or if it was a large school or a small one. He wanted all of them to have a fair chance to succeed and compete together. He enjoyed going to the schools around the state.”
After his retirement, Henry was inducted into both the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Henry was an Alexandria native and a graduate of Bolton High School and Northwestern State. He started his career as a teacher/coach at Bossier High from 1963-75, establishing the Bearcats as one of Louisiana’s top baseball programs.
After a one-year stint as a graduate assistant baseball coach at LSU, Henry moved to the LHSAA, becoming the organization’s second assistant commissioner on the staff of Frank Spruiell in 1976.
Henry became the LHSAA commissioner in 1983 after Spruiell retired. The LHSAA’s reserves grew from $40,000 to $1.7 million with the addition of corporate sponsorships during Henry’s tenure.
The LHSAA’s Prep Classic football championships began in 1981 at what is now the Caesars Superdome during Henry’s stint as an assistant commissioner. They continued to grow during his 24 years in charge, setting multiple attendance records.
LHSAA championship events in sports such as volleyball and wrestling moved from high school sites to larger venues. Volleyball and wrestling moved to Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center.
The Cajundome in Lafayette (boys basketball) and Southeastern Louisiana's University Center (girls basketball) became championship sites after moving from other previous host arenas.
Henry established hardship eligibility and appeals programs that allowed schools to appeal to LHSAA rulings, set up a program to certify nonfaculty coaches and rewrote the LHSAA handbook in 1991-92, the first major revision in the then-72-year history of the organization.
Boys and girls soccer became championship sports during his tenure. Henry also oversaw the addition of track and field events for physically challenged athletes and established scholar-athlete programs that recognized academic all-state teams in several sports.
Other notable administrative changes Henry oversaw included upgrading football and basketball officials programs by establishing scouting and critiquing; a wild-card playoff program in football, girls and boys basketball, along with baseball and softball.