Girls basketball
Brusly 57, Donaldsonville 51
Brusly 17 11 14 11-57
Donaldsonville 11 14 17 9-51
SCORING: BRUSLY: M. Edwards 24, A. Bradford 21, T. Anderson 6, J. Bell 6; DONALDSONVILLE: T. Joseph 16, T. Richard 9, J. Southall 9, K. Ward 8, J. Johnson 6, J. Walker 2, L. Johnson 1.
3-POINT GOALS: BRUSLY 3 (Edwards, Anderson, Bradford); DONALDSONVILLE (T. Joseph 4, Ward 2, Richard)
JUNIOR VARSITY: Donaldsonville 28, Brusly 15
Donaldsonville 83, False River 15
False River 3 5 0 7-15
Donaldsonville 25 21 16 21-83
SCORING: FALSE RIVER: B. Jarreau 5, J. Dauthier 5, A. Lassiegne 5; DONALDSONVILLE: T. Richard 16, J. Johnson 16, L. Ester 12, L. Johnson 10, J. Southall 10, Q. Bell 9, L. Bell 6, J. Walker 2, K. Ward 2
3-POINT GOALS: FALSE RIVER 3 (Jarreau, Dauthier, Lassiegne); DONALDSONVILLE 5 (Richard 2, L. Johnson 2, Bell)
Records: False River 0-9; Donaldsonville 6-8
University Lab Holiday Classic
U-High 72, Ascension Catholic 38
Leaders: University: Sahvani Sancho 14, Jada Letore 14; Ascension Catholic: Kaitlyn Brooks 14
Madison Prep 62, John Ehret 36
Leaders: Madison Prep: Jaylan Oliver 16; John Ehret: K. Holmes 12, K. Conner 12
Walker tournament
At Walker
East Iberville 51, Broadmoor 28
Zachary 61, Albany 43
Girls soccer
Walker 8, Livonia 0
Goals: Stephanie Clark 3, Anna Grace Hardison 1, Faith Walton 2, Grace Tramonte 1, Abby Crotwell 1.