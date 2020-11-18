SHREVEPORT — Swimming is a sport prefaced on fast times. But it was also about making the most of opportunities, something The Dunham School did on Wednesday.
Two-event winner Patrick Murphy led the way as the Tigers finished fourth in the Division IV boys competition at the LHSAA State Swim meet held at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.
Murphy was one of three double winners during the boys session. The four-day meet continues Thursday with Division III competition starting at 9:10 a.m. for the boys.
“I am really proud of my team. I thought we did good all through the meet,” Murphy said. “Some of my friends dropped time and I was really happy this year to be a double winner.
“For a long time I did not think we would have a state meet. We were not sure where it was going to be because of COVID and the hurricanes. When I found out the meet was going to be in Shreveport, I was happy. With the masks we wear before we swim, it is different. But it is what we have to do right now.”
Pope John Paul II won the meet with 337 points. Newman (285), Ascension Episcopal (268) and Dunham (120) followed in the team standings. Ascension Episcopal (291) won the girls title.
Murphy won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 58.55 seconds, just ahead of Ascension Episcopal’s Mason Schlang. He came back to win the meet’s last individual event, the 100 breaststroke in 59.49 seconds.
Newman’s Pierce Thionville (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and PJP’s Davis Legnon (100 butterfly, 50 freestyle) were the other double winners. Thionville was selected as the Swimmer of the Meet. The Tigers’ Reed Jantzi finished second to Thionville in the 100 backstroke.
“There were some very exciting swims. I loved what my team did and I loved what our local swimmers in general did,” Dunham coach Daniel Zielinski said. “I was very impressed by Pierce. The meet was well run, and it all seemed safe, which is what we wanted.”