Unselfish play led to high-percentage shots for Walker as the Wildcats turned back University High 74-66 at the Walker Christmas Challenge on Saturday night.
After a 15-point loss to Jehovah-Jireh on Friday, Walker’s offensive approach was more to coach Anthony Schiro’s liking against the Cubs.
“Last night we didn’t have enough ball movement,” Schiro said. “After the game last night and today in the shoot around, we said, ‘Guys, if we move the ball, then our opportunities will be so much easier.’ We got high- percentage shots. Even on our 3-point kickouts, we got higher-percentage looks.”
The result was a sterling shooting performance by Walker (11-4). Jalen Cook made 13 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 33 points. Cook also handed out six assists for Walker, which shot 67 percent (31 of 46) for the game.
Additional scoring for Walker came from Trent Montgomery (17) and Brian Thomas (10).
U-High (8-6) fell behind by 25 points in the second half, and twice rallied to within 10 points before T.J. Clayton’s free throws cut the deficit to eight in the closing seconds.
Shawn Jones scored 15 points for the Cubs, who shot 40 percent (24 of 59). Starter Bryton Constantin was unavailable while he participated in an all-star football game.
“I thought we did an OK job in the first half, but Jalen still had 20. He’s a spectacular player,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Walker has good players, and they’re well-coached, that’s tough to beat.”
In the first quarter, a pair of baskets by Cook helped the Wildcats take a 6-0 lead. Walker later led 18-11, and was on top 20-15 heading to the second quarter.
Walker made 9 of 13 shots in the second quarter and took its largest lead of the half at 43-24 on Cook’s 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining. Walker led 45-27 at halftime.
Walker made 8 on its first 9 shots in the third quarter, a stretch that included the Wildcats' largest lead at 57-32. Four Cubs made 3-pointers before the quarter ended, and U-High trimmed Walker’s lead to 66-51 after three quarters.
U-High got as close as 68-58 with 4:49 left to play before Cook took over. He fed Thomas for a basket, then hit two baskets as Walker led 74-60 with three minutes left.
“Any time you come off a loss, you hope your guys are hungry enough,” Schiro said. “That’s what we want every night. Last night, it was like we were in a fog.”