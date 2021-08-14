Lutcher, St. James and Donaldsonville could ponder significant “what ifs” from last season.
The Bulldogs pushed top-seeded Jennings to the limit and lost 50-49 in an overtime regional-round playoff game.
That same night, Donaldsonville led eventual Class 3A champion Madison Prep in the third quarter but lost. St. James lost to Church Point in the quarterfinals a week later.
Making playoff losses motivation is only part of the story for the District 9-3A schools situated near the Mississippi River and each other.
“Last year is over and you turn the page,” Donaldsonville coach Brian Richardson said. “Sure, there are what ifs out there. You can’t dwell on it. We have some guys returning, and we also have to see which guys are ready to take over as starters. It’s time.”
Some of the trials ahead are not new. Much is expected of teams that enjoy success. The competitiveness of Class 3A is a thread that binds this trio with many others.
“When you play in Class 3A, you better pack a lunch every week,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “I talked about this with Landry (Williams, Madison Prep coach) a few days ago. It is so strong from top to bottom. Great teams and balance.”
And a lot of challenges, including those closest to home. Parish rivals St. James and Lutcher have one of the legendary rivalries in the River Parishes. The Wildcats won the Class 3A title in 2019. Lutcher won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.
Donaldsonville ousted St. James in their 9-3A showdown last year, which should add intrigue. There is no shortage of talent and plenty to watch.
Wide receiver Shazz Preston of St. James is the conversation starter. Preston is one of the nation’s top prospects. He caught 50 passes for 865 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago.
The Wildcats have one of the state’s premier specialists in kicker/punter Alec Mahler. Running back Daniel Jupiter is committed to the Air Force Academy. Defensive line standout Saivion Jones is now at LSU, forcing some shuffling of the deck.
There always are many storylines, as Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said.
“Shazz is a fabulous player. They have so much talent around him,” Jenkins said. “You’ve got Jupiter in the backfield and (Marquell) Bergeron can make plays with his arm and his feet. Kaden Williams (running back/receiver) is all over and there are others.”
Valdez does likewise, when asked about Lutcher. He starts with junior quarterback D’Wayne Winfield. Could Winfield be the next great dual-threat quarterback? Valdez says yes.
“When you look at the great Lutcher teams, they had great quarterbacks,” Valdez said. “This guy has size, speed and can throw the ball. He improved so much from last year in his first year as a starter.”
Jenkins lauds the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Winfield’s leadership skills and says comparisons to other top Lutcher quarterback, such as former Mr. Football Gavin Webster and UL star Blaine Gautier, are valid.
Winfield rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season. Wide receiver Noah Detillier is another top returning skill player. Cleveland Parquette is set to start at running back.
Playing behind an offensive line that averages 275 pounds, perhaps Lutcher’s largest ever, is well, huge. Brandon Boudwin is one of five players who started on the line the past two years.
Donaldsonville’s Jamaris Bennett has a notable story too.
Bennett sat out last season during the pandemic and returns to help the Tigers retool the offensive line. Quarterback Treveyon Brown and running back/linebacker Robert Kent also lead DHS.
“There is always talk about Lutcher and St. James,” Lutcher’s Jenkins said. “When Donaldsonville beat St. James last year, it changed the conversation a bit. Should be interesting.”
Four Downs
1 TOP CAT:
He might not be No. 1 among Louisiana’s 2022 prospects, but St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston is a pacesetter. He is Louisiana’s No. 4 player, according to 247sports, and ranks No. 8 nationally at his position. He leads the Wildcats’ arsenal of weapons.
2 BEST IN THREE OF SIX:
A .500 average is incredible in baseball and awesome for football too. Parish rivals Lutcher and St. James have won three of the past six Class 3A titles. Lutcher won in 2015 and 2016, while St. James won its first LHSAA title in 40 years in 2019.
3 TRIPLE TREAT:
Lutcher’s D'Wayne Winfield, Treveyon Brown of Donaldsonville and St. James’ Marquell Bergeron make up a savvy trio of returning starters at quarterbacks not many district rivals, in 3A or otherwise, regardless of classification can match.
4 TURF TIME:
Once the installation process is completed at Donaldsonville’s Floyd Boutte Stadium, all three District 9-3A schools will play their home games on artificial turf. That process is expected to be completed within a few weeks.