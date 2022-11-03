Catholic High trailed by 14 points going into the fourth quarter. Once again, the Bears were down but not out.
Two efficient drives and a 40-yard field goal by Landon Carter with 14 seconds remaining lifted Catholic to a 24-21 victory over Zachary in a game that decided the District 4-5A title Thursday night at Zachary.
“I missed a field goal in the first half and I wanted another chance,” Carter said. “And when I got it, I knew I was going to make it. I did not look at it because I got hit … but I knew I made it.”
It was the second time in three weeks that the Bears (9-1, 5-0) scored in the final seconds to win. It was the ninth straight victory for Catholic, who beat Woodlawn on the final play in Week 8.
Ryland Parker ran for a game-high 91 yards on 17 carries and was a catalyst for both fourth-quarter drives for the Bears, who used their running game to compensate for Zachary shutting down wide receiver Shelton Sampson, an LSU commitment.
“We had two of our younger running backs in there after Barry Remo went down,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “They were able to pick it up. But hats off to our offensive line. They put us on their backs. They took it over and got it done.”
Alabama commitment Eli Holstein completed 12 of 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown for Zachary (7-2, 4-1). Holstein completed passes of 16 and 34 yards after Carter’s field goal before the clock ran out.
“It was a helluva game tonight, and we came up on the short end of the stick,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We have got to make sure this game does not cost us another one next week (in the playoffs).
“We are not used to losing games when we are winning the fourth quarter. We could not get a run game going in the fourth quarter and we could not stop the run.”
Sampson had just three catches for 18 yards. One was a 5-yard touchdown pass that capped a 14-play, 64-yard drive that pulled the Bears within 21-14 at the 8:25 mark.
A 28-yard Zachary punt set the Bears up near midfield less than a minute later. Parker and Jeremy Fisher traded carries. Parker tied it at 21-21 by scoring on a 5-yard run with 3:29 remaining.
“The O-line blocked good, and when you got a wide hole like that there isn’t a lot you can do other than hit it,” Parker said of the touchdown.
Holstein was sacked by Blair Rousseau and RJ Fleming on the next possession, and a 14-yard Zachary punt gave Catholic the ball at the Broncos 29 with 1:56 left, setting up Carter’s game-winning kick.
The first half was a mix of big plays and defensive stops. The Bears held Zachary on two fourth-down plays, but the Broncos came away with a 14-7 halftime lead.
LSU commitment Kylin Jackson’s 73-yard return of a Bears fumble gave Zachary the first scoring opportunity with a first-and-goal at the Catholic 9 less than four minutes into the game. Catholic held the Broncos on four downs, stopping Holstein at the Catholic 1 on fourth down.
Another big play — a 52-yard pass from Holstein to Tylon Williams — staked Zachary to a 7-0 lead with 3:03 to go in the opening quarter.
Catholic countered with its own big play, a 64-yard scoring pass from Daniel Beale to Daniel Harden with 8:41 to go in the half. A 36-yard TD run by Williams on an end around put Zachary in front 14-7 at the 3:52 mark.