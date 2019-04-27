MONROE — Tennis is an individual sport that embraces the team concept on the high school level. Catholic High illustrated how well that can work while winning its third straight Division I title at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Tennis tournament at the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Saturday.
It was much the same story as St. Joseph’s Academy tied for the Division I girls team title on the final day of the four-day LHSAA event that featured Divisions I-II. Denham Springs High’s Paige Duncan won her second straight Division I girls singles title.
“We had our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams in the finals which is really special,” Catholic coach Kyle Jackson said. “Jesuit did it, but it has been several years. Everybody on the team scored at least one point, so it truly was a team effort.”
The Bears finished with 16 points to place ahead of pre-tourney favorite Brother Martin at 12.5 and Jesuit with 10. St. Joseph’s and Mt. Carmel tallied 13.5 each in the girls division. Denham Springs and Parkway tied for third, both with 5.5 points.
Duncan won two matches Saturday, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Mt. Carmel’s Iris Westmoreland in the final. The Catholic team of Raymond Chassaignac and Tripp Guglielmo went three sets to beat teammates Davis Weston and Carson Chassaignac 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.
St. Joseph’s Mikala Noonan and Camille Fremaux were doubles runners-up. In Division II, the St. Michael girls team of Kathryn Ensminger and Emilie Vidrine beat Neville’s Taylor Harris and Helen Johnson also in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
St. Thomas More won the Division II boys title, led by singles champion Grant Landreth. Caroline Graham won the Division II girls singles title for team champion Neville.