Monday

Ascension Catholic at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Baker, 5 p.m.

Tara at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

The Dunham School at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Loranger at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Assumption at St. Amant, 5:30 p.m.

Cabrini at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Brusly at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.

Parkview Baptist at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Hahnville at East Ascension, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Livonia, 6 p.m.

Belaire at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

Ascension Catholic at St. John, 6 p.m.

Liberty at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Baker at East Iberville, 5 p.m.

Tara at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy at Central, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Dutchtown at University, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Zachary, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Belaire at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Brusly at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.

False River Academy at Liberty, 6 p.m.

The Dunham School at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Episcopal at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Family Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.

East Iberville at St. John, 6 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Central Private at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Metairie Park Country Day at Parkview Baptist, 9:30 a.m.

Ponchatoula at East Ascension, 10 a.m.

Archbishop Hannan at The Dunham School, 10:30 a.m.

Ascension Christian at Brusly, 10:30 a.m.

Northshore at Dutchtown, 11 a.m.

Lutcher at St. Amant, 11:30 a.m.

Northshore at East Ascension, 2 p.m.

Archbishop Hannan at Dutchtown, 3 p.m.

Highland Baptist at Ascension Catholic, 4 p.m.

Ascension Episcopal at Brusly, 4 p.m.

