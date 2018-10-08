1. University (6-0): Tack on another win, this one a 51-14 victory over District 6-3A rival Brusly, to the Cubs' growing list of accomplishments. It was another big week for the offense and defense. U-High remains Louisiana’s highest ranked team at No. 18 in the MaxPreps national poll.
Up next: Glen Oaks
2. East Ascension (6-0) and Catholic (5-1): It is hard to separate these two District 5-5A teams. EAHS is unbeaten and the top team in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A poll. Catholic is close behind with one loss to No. 1 U-High. An impressive victory over St. Amant last week is proof that Catholic is playing as well as anyone right now. The two teams won’t meet for another week, so they have one more week to add to their rèsumès.
Up next for East Ascension: Broadmoor; Up next for Catholic: McKinley
4. Zachary (4-2): Yes, the defending 5A champions have two losses. But if we learned anything from last season it is this — what counts is where the team ends up. The Broncos bounced back from their loss to U-High with a big win over previously unbeaten Walker in District 4-5A. ZHS faces another pass-oriented offense.
Up next: Denham Springs (4-2)
5. Southern Lab (5-1): No doubt about it, the Class 1A Kittens are on a roll, winning four straight since their loss to U-High. They opened District 6-1A play last week with a big win over St. John and this week they host another top 10 team that is unbeaten, Ascension Catholic, as 6-1A continues.
Up next: Ascension Catholic
6. Dunham (6-0): The Class 2A Tigers are off to their best start since winning a Class 1A title more than a decade ago. As good as the offense has been, the defense has been, in a word, devastating. The Dunham defense has allowed just six points in the past four games, while the offense is averaging 48 points per game.
Up next: Friendship Capitol
7. Central (3-3): How does a team with three losses land here? Simple, they have won three straight District 4-5A games, including last week’s win over a top 10 team, Live Oak. The Wildcats’ rèsumè has no gaudy wins, just wins that came with district play. That may not sound like much, but is speaks volumes.
Up next: Brusly
8. Walker (5-1) and Live Oak (4-2): What happens for these two 4-5A teams over the next couple of weeks is important. Both lost key district games to the frontrunners in 4-5A last week and plenty of people will be watching to see how they respond, knowing there is still plenty of football to be played.
Up next for Walker: Belaire; Up next for Live Oak: Scotlandville.
10. Ascension Catholic (6-0): There is plenty to like about the Class 1A Bulldogs, starting with the running back duo of Jai Williams and Jamar Barber. The fact ACHS advanced to the Division IV title game last season also should not be discounted. With all that said, the Bulldogs enter this week’s showdown with Southern Lab as a big underdog. Of course that means the Bulldogs enter the game with nothing to lose.
Up next: Southern Lab
On the outside looking in: Baker (4-2), Catholic-PC (5-1), Denham Springs (4-2), Episcopal (4-2), Livonia (5-1), Plaquemine (4-2).