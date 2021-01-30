One coach was honored at the school that has been his home for four decades, while another coach who garnered a head football job that moves him back home made notable news last week.
It was announced last spring by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, but now it is official — the Glen Oaks High gym has the signs to show it is named for boys basketball coach Harvey Adger. The sign for the Harvey Adger Gymnasium was unveiled Friday at the school.
Meanwhile, longtime Albany resident David Knight is the new head football coach for the Class 3A Hornets.
It is the first head football job on the high school level for Knight, who previously won a Class B softball title at Holden and also was an AHS assistant.
ADGER THANKFUL: Adger called seeing the sign above the GOHS gym “humbling.”
“The whole thing is so humbling for me,” Adger said. “Not many people get a tribute like this while they are still living.
“There are so many people responsible for this … all the former players, other coaches and colleagues. I cannot name them all. But without them, there would not be a ‘me’ to be honored like this.”
The Class 3A Panthers are 11-7 as Adger moves closer to his 900th career win. He currently has 894 career wins.
KNIGHT ELATED: When Knight returned to school more than 15 years ago to become a teacher/coach, he did his student teaching at Livingston Parish-based Albany and also bought a house there.
But he soon got a job teaching/coaching football at Loranger Junior High. After moving to Holden as a coach, Knight went back to Albany as an assistant coach football/head softball coach. He was the AHS defensive coordinator for two years.
Knight spent last fall as football coach at Nesom Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish.
“I coached softball and my older daughter is now playing in college, but I’ve always been a football guy,” the 51-year-old Knight said. “It has been beyond exciting since I got the call at 3 o’clock yesterday telling me I got the job.
“I can’t wait to get started. I am planning to meet with the coaches Monday so we can start making plans.”
Knight succeeds Mike Janis, who has joined the coaching staff at Dutchtown High.
Cracking 1,000 barrier
Six local basketball players eclipsed the 1,000 points scoring plateau in recent days.
The Liberty boys trio of Zavier Sims, Jacob Wilson and David Weber were honored last week by the school after they each scored their 1,000th career point. The Doyle duo of Braden Keen and Andrew Yuratich also were honored for surpassing the 1,000 points mark.
Family Christian’s Lauren Rachal was honored Friday night for scoring her 1,000th career point. Rachal is a freshman who has started for the Flames since she was a seventh-grader.
Prep notables
Three University High athletes, Elise Doomes, Christopher Hermann and Jardin Gilbert will sign scholarships at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s Pennington McKernan gymnasium.
Doomes is a multisport athlete who is signing a volleyball scholarship to Southern University. Hermann, a cross country runner, is scheduled to sign with Florida-based Ave Maria.
Gilbert will formally sign a football scholarship with Texas A&M.