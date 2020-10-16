Meanwhile, the LHSAA announced Friday that it has moved its annual state swim meet set for Nov. 18-21 to Shreveport’s YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. Damage caused by two hurricanes to the traditional site, Sulphur’s SPAR Aquatics Center, forced the move.
The announcement also noted the meet format has changed because of the coronavirus and that one division will compete each day with timed finals for separate girls and boys sessions.
Swimming
No spectators will be allowed at the LHSAA swimming event because of coronavirus restrictions. Division IV will compete on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Division III (Thursday), Division II (Friday) and Division I (Saturday) will follow.
Daily times for the separate boys/girls sessions will be announced soon, according to an LHSAA news release. The annual LHSAA meet has been in Sulphur since 2007.
"We are saddened by the damage Hurricane Laura caused to Sulphur but look forward to having the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana host the swimming state meet this year," LHSAA assistant executive director said in a news release. "It will be a good venue for the student-athletes, and we look forward to a successful event."