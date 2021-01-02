Now that the LHSAA football season is over, are you ready for some high-powered basketball action? Scotlandville has just the thing for you.
The Hornets are set to host the “Battle on the Bluff” at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Center on Saturday. The event consists of four boys games set to start 2 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Booker T. Washington takes on University High, followed by Southern Lab vs. Bonnabel at 3:30 p.m. Newman vs. Liberty at 5 p.m. and Scotlandville vs. Crescent City ay 6:30 p.m. complete the action.
Cost of admission is $15 and those who leave must pay to re-enter.
Ready to run
LSU is set to host four indoor high school track meets in the next two months, starting with its annual LSU High School Classic on Saturday.
The High School Qualifier (Jan. 30), High School Last Chance Qualifier (Feb. 6) and LHSAA High School Indoor (Feb. 20) round out the schedule. No fans will be allowed for the meets.
Prep Classic notes
Proof once again that the connections between Madison Prep and Glen Oaks run deep was affirmed as the Chargers won their first LHSAA football title.
MPA head coach Landry Williams is a former GOHS player and head coach. Williams’ staff also includes former Panthers Kerry Gremillion, Ryan Cook and Anthony Jones.
• Former Walker High head coach/defensive coordinator Dwayne Severio was the defensive coordinator for Class 5A runner-up Alexandria Senior High.
• The tornado warning delay that halted the LHSAA’s 3A game between Madison Prep and Union Parish, was the lone weather delay of the LHSAA Prep Classic
Alumni report
Former Amite High star DeVonta Smith of Alabama was the MVP of the Sugar Bowl that also included notable performances by two former U-High players, linebackers Dylan Moses and Christian Harris.
Harris and Moses had six tackles each for the Crimson. Ex-Southern Lab standout Chris Allen had two tackles.
Offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, who prepped at U-High and East Ascension, has been part of four straight bowl wins at Oklahoma.
Prep notable
Basketball is one sport in which classification does not matter. Junior guard John-Paul Ricks of Class C Jehovah-Jireh proved that point by scoring 40 points in a win over Class 5A New Iberia at Walker’s Big 10 Classic.
Afterwards, NISH coach Todd Russ, a former White Castle High star, lauded Ricks’ effort afterwards.