Editor's note: will be updated with Saturday games
Class 5A
1. John Curtis (1-0) played Westlake, Ga., Saturday
2. West Monroe (2-0) beat Byrd 24-0
3. Catholic-BR (2-0) beat North Little Rock 24-17
4. Archbishop Rummel (2-0) beat Slidell 37-0
5. East Ascension (1-1) lost to Haughton 41-23
6. Zachary (0-2) lost to Deerfield Beach, Fla., 53-0
7. Acadiana (2-0) beat Ruston 28-20
8. Destrehan (2-0) beat Walker 48-21
9. Alexandria (2-0) beat Brusly 28-17
10. Haughton (2-0) beat East Ascension 41-23
Others receiving votes: Ruston lost to Acadiana 28-20; Scotlandville beat Natchez 54-13; Slidell lost to Rummel 37-0, Captain Shreve plays Saturday; Terrebonne beat Ellender 60-0; Parkway beat North DeSoto 35-14; John Ehret played Helen Cox Saturday; Jesuit lost to St. Paul’s 19-16; Live Oak beat Woodlawn-BR 52-20; East St. John lost to St. James 30-13.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (2-0) beat Barbe 56-17
2. Karr (1-1) beat McDonogh-35 34-14
3. Lakeshore (2-0) beat South Plaquemines 56-16
4. Neville (2-0) beat University 28-0
5. Evangel (1-1) lost to Bastrop 32-25
6. Leesville (2-0) beat Lake Charles College Prep 54-40
7. Warren Easton (1-0) did not play
8. Northwood (1-0) beat Green Oaks 30-26
9. Eunice (2-0) beat Jennings 19-7
10. Plaquemine (1-1) lost to Ferriday 48-14
Others receiving votes: Carver lost to Brother Martin 10-0; Landry-Walker played St. Augustine Saturday; Assumption beat Patterson 34-0; Breaux Bridge beat Catholic-NI 20-9; Bastrop beat Evangel 32-25; Tioga beat Pineville 33-20, Pearl River beat Thomas Jefferson 45-20.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (2-0) beat Ouachita Christian 40-19
2. St. James (2-0) beat East St. John 30-13
3. University (1-1) lost to Neville 28-0
4. St. Martinville (1-1) lost to Lafayette 38-7
5. Union Parish (1-1) lost to Airline 36-12
6. Iota (2-0) beat Welsh 34-0
7. Lake Charles Prep (1-1) lost to Leesville 54-40
8. Hannan (0-2) lost to Teurlings Catholic 49-8
9. Kaplan (2-0) beat North Vermilion 32-7
(tie) De La Salle (1-1) beat Country Day 49-13
Others receiving votes: North Webster beat Logansport 33-9, Jena beat St. Louis 21-16, E.D. White beat H.L. Bourgeois 28-7; Baker did not play; Caldwell Parish beat Franklin Parish 28-6; Jewel Sumner lost to Kentwood 30-27; Loranger beat Amite 27-26 OT, Marksville beat Avoyelles 56-16, Madison Prep beat Southern Lab 21-14.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (2-0) beat Sulphur 46-7
2. Amite (1-1) lost to Loranger 27-26 OT
3. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Northside 51-6
4. Newman (2-0) beat Bonnabel 44-7
5. Many (0-2) lost to Natchitoches Central 21-12
6. Catholic-NI (0-2) lost to Breaux Bridge 20-9
7. St. Charles (2-0) beat Lutcher 23-21
8. St. Helena (1-1) lost to East Feliciana 34-20
(tie) Kentwood (1-1) beat Jewel Sumner 30-27
10. Ferriday (1-1) beat Plaquemine 48-14
Others receiving votes: Welsh lost to Iota 34-0, Dunham beat Thrive Academy 61-8; Rosepine lost to South Beauregard 40-14; Kinder lost to Iowa 34-28, East Feliciana beat St. Helena 34-20.
Class 1A
1, Southern Lab (1-1) lost to Madison Prep 21-14.
2. Oak Grove (1-1) beat Rayville 40-12
3. Vermilion Catholic (1-1) lost to Opelousas Catholic 33-21
4. Country Day (1-1) lost to De La Salle 49-13
5. Haynesville (0-2) lost to Minden 35-7
6. Calvary Baptist (2-0) beat Southwood 46-0
7. Ascension Catholic (2-0) beat Riverside 35-22
8. Ouachita Christian (1-1) lost to Sterlington 40-19
9. Logansport (0-2) lost to North Webster 33-9
10. West St. John (0-1) played Riverdale Saturday.
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund lost to Bunkie 14-9; Oberlin beat Sacred Heart 35-14;, Montgomery beat Ringgold 54-20; Basile beat Mamou 34-28, Central Catholic-Morgan City beat West St. Mary 49-22; St. Frederick lost to Mangham 39-12.