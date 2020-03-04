Unfinished business or unknown commodity? Livingston Parish rivals Doyle and French Settlement have those options covered as the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament continues.
The District 10-2A teams play in separate Class 2A semifinals set for Thursday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“I don’t understand is why people can’t be happy when another team does well,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “I’m thrilled for French Settlement. I think having both of us in semifinals speaks well for Livingston Parish and our district.”
Sixth-seeded FSHS (28-6) makes its first tourney appearance in 20 years against No. 2 Red River (28-5) in Thursday’s first 2A semifinal at 2:45 p.m. At 6:15, top-seeded Doyle (30-2) takes on lake area favorite Lake Arthur (28-5), the No. 4 seed. The games are part of a five-game schedule that concludes semifinal action at the five-day tournament.
The hashtag #unfinishedbusiness has been Doyle's calling card throughout the season. The Tigers lost in the quarterfinal round a year ago and have been on a mission to make it back to the tourney for the first time since 2014 since that loss.
It was a different mission for French Settlement, a team that upset No. 2 Avoyelles Public Charter to advance. The district gauntlet the Lions faced included Doyle and two top select schools, St. Thomas Aquinas and Northlake Christian. Those two teams met in the semifinals Monday and STA advanced to the Division III title game.
“We feel good … we feel confident,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “You go into this tournament knowing there is no easy opponent. Red River has a strong post player and a guard. We’ve added a couple of new wrinkles, but we plan to go in and look to execute our game.”
Dannah Martin, the 5-foot-5 daughter of the coach, leads the Lions with a 24.7 average. Post player Ma’Kaila Lewis (6-0) averages 22.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for Red River.
Martin sees similarities between Red River and one of his team’s nondistrict opponents, Port Allen. Doyle’s White looks to her own team for a comparison. Presleigh Scott, a 5-10 junior, leads a group of double-digit scorers for the Tigers, while 5-11 Deonna Brister (21 points, 9 rebounds) leads Lake Arthur.
“We play very similar styles,” White said. “We need to continue to be aggressive in the open court, execute in the half court and do what we normally do. It will come down to which one of us does it better.”