Annie Fink may compete for Class B Runnels, but that has not kept the senior from emerging as one of the Baton Rouge area’s best girls cross country runners.
Fink won the Metro Meet girls title Nov. 2 by covering the three-mile Highland Road course in 18 minutes, 14.75 seconds. She set a personal record of 17:43.75 in a second-place finish at the Catholic High Invitational. She also won meets hosted by Dominican and St. Michael the Archangel.
The defending Class B team champion Raiders and Fink, the returning individual champion, have their sights set on a second straight title at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA set for Monday at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
But it won’t be easy. Christ Episcopal, a dominant Class C champion with an individual champion of its own in Svenya Stoyanoff, moves into Class B. Last year’s runner-up Episcopal School of Acadiana is back. ESA was the 2017 champion.
Going into the season, Fink’s goals were a bit modest. She wanted to crack the 19-minute barrier. Her PR as a junior was 19:06. She accomplished her goal by winning the Dominican meet in 18:45.16 on Sept. 21. She knocked more than a minute off that time in the CHS meet.
Fink comes from a family of runners with parents Linn and Julie Fink (her Runnels coach) and siblings Madelinn and Grant. Julie Fink started the Runnels cross country teams 15 years ago with seven runners. This season the Raiders had 49 boys and girls runners in grades 5-12.
“Annie made a serious commitment to herself and the sport with her level of training the last two years,” Julie Fink said. “Her strength training, long runs and eating healthier have all contributed. I couldn’t be more proud of what she’s done this year. She blew the doors off this season. She has a natural gift for running and the mental toughness to keep fighting in a tough race.”
Fink holds Runnels records in cross country, 5K (19:50), 1,600 meters (5:20) and 800 meters (2:25), while older sister Madelinn has school records in the 100-meter hurdles (15.16) and long jump (17 feet, 4.5 inches). Annie Fink was the Class B state runner-up in the 1,600 and 800 last spring.
“I’ve been running my whole life but didn’t really fall in love with running until last year,” Fink said. “My mom pushed me to do more long runs and that really helped me build my stamina. It would be amazing if I could win state again and the team could repeat as champions. I really run for my team rather than myself.”
Fink, who carries a 4.0 grade point average, is set to be a preferred walkon for the LSU cross country team. Through training, she said her running technique has evolved.
“I keep my shoulders really relaxed and concentrate on a good arm swing,” she said. “When going up hills I shorten the stride and drive my knees more.”
Runnels doesn’t have a track at its school so the team often practices at Broadmoor High. The boys and girls teams run together and Fink leads the entire pack. A lead role is not new for Fink, who is the first chair in Runnels' string orchestra.
“It takes a community to get to where Annie is,” Julie Fink said. “I can’t thank Broadmoor High and Coach Rusty Price for letting us use their track.”
Other runners for Runnels include sophomores Blaiklee Guillot and Ryan Roper, seventh graders Annie Garrison and Carli Shay, and senior Bailey Hyatt. Piper Davis or Sydney Worsham will run in the seventh spot.