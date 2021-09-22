One team that is on a roll and another looking to rebound from a Sunday loss help kickoff Week 4 of high school football Thursday night.
“We were able to figure out some things offensively and were able to run the ball pretty well last week,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “And then we were able to hold on there at the end. It was good to see the way we battled.”
Schooler’s Brusly squad is one of only three unbeaten teams remaining in a competitive District 7-3A race. The Panthers (3-0, 2-0) meet Mentorship Academy (1-1, 1-1) at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The game helps highlight a busy Thursday start to Week 4 that features eight games, including the District 7-4A debut of Liberty (2-0), which hosts Broadmoor (0-2) at Olympia Stadium and third-ranked Southern Lab (1-1) hosting Riverside Academy (0-1) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium in nondistrict action.
On the surface, the 7-3A match-up between Mentorship and Brusly may not look significant. Brusly is coming off a 33-30 win over West Feliciana. The other remaining unbeaten teams in 7-3A are top-ranked University and No. 4 Madison Prep.
Mentorship lost 20-8 to Glen Oaks in a 7-3A game played Sunday at Istrouma. Mentorship coach Keith Woods believes that loss and how the Sharks bounce back from it can be significant.
“They (Glen Oaks) beat us physically and as strange as it sounds, we needed that,” Woods said. “Because of the storm and then the (rainy) weather we had not been able to get outside to practice much.
“We needed that physical work and we have continued it this week in practice. Normally you scale back before a Thursday game, but we have continued to do more contact. I hope to see improvement when it comes to our physicality this week.”
Ryder Rabalais has rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns for Brusly. Sammy Daquano has passed for 449 yards and four TDs, along with 185 rushing yards and two TDs. Jeremiah Grimes (16 tackles) and Brayden Veal (23 tackles) lead the Brusly defense.
Offensive lineman Cameron Jackson and defensive lineman Jason O’Connor help lead Mentorship.
"No, we're can't overlook them," Brusly's Schooler said. "Mentorship has been a playoff team before and when you look at them on film, you can see the talent they have."