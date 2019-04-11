DJ Butler said the Grizzly Relays was not about scoring points or setting records for host Catholic High. But the Bears did both with Butler playing a lead role.
“I think I had a successful day and I feel like the team did great,” said Butler, a Southern Mississippi signee. “We have had some shaky meets, but we have kept working. There were sparks in other meets. Today, I think performed like we're capable of.”
Butler set a meet record by winning the 400 meters in a personal best of 47.77 seconds at the Thursday meet. He also was part of winning 4x200 and 4x400-meter relay teams. The 4x400 relay closed out the meet by setting meet and stadium records of 3 minutes, 16.19 seconds.
The Bears finished with 226 points to win the boys division, placing ahead of Episcopal at 160 and Broadmoor with 65. St. Joseph’s Academy was equally impressive. The Redstickers tallied of 216 points to win the girls title and completed the regular season unbeaten. Baton Rouge High was next at 138, while St. Michael had 85.
“Grizzly Relays is always special because it is the last meet at Catholic High in the regular season,” SJA coach Charlie Daigle said. “We make it our Senior Night and want it to be extra special. It is a dress rehearsal for the district meet. There were a couple of things we wanted to see, and they turned out good.”
Records were set in three early events. Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis, also a Southern Miss signee, won the girls shot put with a meet/stadium record throw of 43 feet, 7 inches. SJA also set meet/stadium records by winning the 4x800 relay in 9:49.70. Catholic’s winning time of 8:23.13 in the 4x800 relay set a meet record.
There were other impressive marks. Catholic’s Braelen Morgan won the boys 200 meters in 22.04 seconds. Southern Lab’s Isaiah Rankins won the 300 hurdles in 39.22 and Parkview Baptist’s Trey Boucher won the pole vault with an effort of 15-1.
Heather Abadie of St. Michael won the girls pole vault in 12-0. Episcopal’s Adele Broussard won the 1,600 in 5:10.68, nearly seven seconds ahead of the next closest competitor.
SJA sophomore Sophie Martin finished third behind Broussard and teammate Isabelle Brown in the 1,600, but later edged teammate Lauren Hendry to win the 3,200 in 11:28.51 by just over a second. The two runners traded the lead twice in the final 300 meters.
“It was first time doubling in those races, so I tried to go in with a positive mindset,” Martin said. “I knew I was going to have great competition, and I tried to take it one race at a time.”
Catholic and St. Joseph’s won nine events each in their final tuneup for the District 5-5A meet set for Wednesday also at Catholic.
“We’ve talked about it the last couple of days we’ve said ‘Let’s bring the 'A' game.’ We’ve got district, regional and state coming up and felt like we were a little bit overdue. It was just important,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said.