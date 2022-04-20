It looked like 18th-seeded Dutchtown High School might be in for a case of déjà vu.
The Griffins softball team lost 1-0 to Benton a year ago and trailed 2-0 going into the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Class 5A bidistrict playoff game.
But a two-RBI hit by Brynne Songy ignited a fifth inning rally that helped Dutchtown claim a 5-4 road victory over Shreveport area-based Benton.
“I am just so proud of them,” Dutchtown coach Nancy Ensminger said. “This is a young group compared to some teams we have had recently but they have gotten great leadership with Brynne Songy, Katelynn Bessonette and Lysla Russell.
“We have had some kids who have come in and stepped up. The thing I stress is making the most of every pitch, every swing, every throw and whatever else we do. They did that (Tuesday).”
The victory puts the Griffins (18-14) in a familiar position. Dutchtown hosts rival St. Amant (27-2), the No. 2 seed, at 5 p.m. Thursday in 5A regional-round action.
When the two teams met in District 5-5A play, St. Amant won 8-0.
“Playing St. Amant is not something new for us,” Ensminger said. “How we approach this game will be the key.”
District 5-5A track Friday
Rather than compete Thursday morning, track teams in District 5-5A will now square off Friday at Catholic High.
Field events will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by running events at 5:30 p.m.
The date change for 5-5A leaves District 4-5A as the key meet scheduled Thursday. Start times also are 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Walker High.
Basketball signees
Madison Prep is set to host a 9:30 a.m. Thursday signing ceremony at the school for five basketball players.
Post player Percy Daniels is set to sign with Tulane after committing to the Green Wave earlier this week. Dez’Mond Perkins (Clark-Atlanta) and Jalen Williams (Spring Hill) are the other boys signees.
Tijanae Abbott (Panola Junior College) and Kailyn Charles (Mississippi Valley State) are the MPA's girls signees.
• Jehovah-Jireh standout John-Paul Ricks is scheduled to sign with Tallahassee Community College at 1 p.m. Friday at the school.
Ricks, a two-time Class C MVP, led the Warriors to four Division V titles.
• Zachary High basketball standout Jalen Bolden signed with the UL-Monroe. Bolden, who helped lead the Broncos to a second-straight Class 5A title, committed to ULM during the season.