There was a steady rain when fifth-seeded De La Salle visited No. 1 University High for a Division II semifinal playoff game Friday night.
Neither the weather nor the opponent made a difference to the Cubs, who proved to be unstoppable in the first half as they rolled to a 43-14 win.
The game was a rematch of last year’s Division II championship game that was won by U-High 45-19. The latest win for U-High (12-0) earns it a chance to defend its title. The Cubs will take on No. 3 St. Thomas More, on Dec. 7 at the Superdome.
“We weren’t expecting the game to go like this,” U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Some things went our way at the beginning with some turnovers, and its a credit to our guys. They were ready to go.”
There were three first-half turnovers by De La Salle (8-4), and U-High capitalized on every one. The Cubs scored on all six of their first half possessions, and dominated play as they built a 37-0 lead.
Mike Hollins and Doryan Harris each had two rushing touchdowns for the Cubs. Hollins scored on runs of 6 and 47 yards and finished with 111 yards on 11 carries. Harris’ TD runs were 35 and 20 yards.
Neither player saw action in the second half, when Mahaffey rotated his deep bench into the game. De La Salle picked up two scoring runs from Montrell Johnson, who had 15 rushes for 133 yards.
Johnson’s second score pulled De La Salle within 43-14. Early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers had a first down at the UHS 20, but Jacob Burke’s interception ended any hope De La Salle had of an improbable comeback.
“We knew we needed to come out and play a near perfect game, and we didn’t,” De La Salle coach Ryan Manale said. “(U-High) is really talented. They’re really good. I’d like to see them against anybody in the nation because along with the talent, they’re very well-coached.”
U-High scored 37 first-half points, but it was defense that got things started. Lineman Donald Berniard helped the Cubs immediately grab the momentum when he recovered a fumble at the DLS 35 on the game’s third play.
From there, Hollins picked up 29 yards on a draw before scoring on a 6-yard run.
On the next series, Hollins finished off an 87-yard drive with a 47-yard run around right end. The Cub added another score before the end of the first quarter on McKernan’s 9-yard pass to Makiya Tongue.
Bryton Constantin recovered a fumble on the second play of the second quarter at midfield. After a McKernan completion, Doryan Harris swept 35 yards around left end for the TD.
August Ohmstede’s 22-yard field goal, and a 20-yard scoring run by Harris left the Cavaliers in a hole at halftime.
U-High will now have a week off before it begins preparations for the championship game.
“It may be a little overkill at times,” Mahaffey said. “We try not to burn guys out on game-planning. We’ve had a couple of bye weeks in the pas,t so I think our guys are comfortable with that routine. We’ll try and rest, but we’ll try and stay sharp, as well.”