Big numbers almost always tell the story of a powerlifting meet. But that notion has new meaning as the Ochsner/LHSAA Powerlifting meet begins Thursday in Monroe.
“This is the first time we have ever had over 1,000 lifters at an LHSAA meet,” said Denham Springs coach Joe Ryan, president of the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Coaches Association. “We are within 67 lifters of reaching the limit of what we can do in our current format.
“Powerlifting is the fastest-growing LHSAA sport. When I joined the association in 2014 there were 80 powerlifting schools. Now there are 162. I think this week will show how far we have come.”
Competition begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Arena with boys in Division III, IV and V Class 3A and below) teams taking center stage.
A total of 500 lifters are expected to compete in the girls meet for all five divisions that is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday. The meet concludes with Division I-II (Class 5A and 4A) starting their competition at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The biggest stories locally will likely come out of Friday’s meet as Lutcher and Port Allen look to continue their dominance in different girls divisions.
Lutcher seeks a 15th straight LHSAA girls title in Division III, while Port Allen seeks its third straight title in Division IV and ninth overall. In Division I, Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson continues her quest for composite (all divisions marks) while competing at 165 pounds. Only one other girls lifter enters Friday’s competition with a total lift of over 1,000 yards.
Port Allen has four top-seeded girls, led by Suma Camalja at 97 pounds and Alexis Alford at 148. Blair Ursin, who competes at 148, and Reagan Martin at 123, helped lead a deep Lutcher team that can score points in every weight class.
Ascension Catholic is among the top boys teams competing Friday. Casey Mayes (148 pounds) and Devin Pedescleaux (275) are top seeds for the Bulldogs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s Joseph Pupera (165) and Hunter Beard (198) lead their weight classes.
The Division I boys competition is typically dominated by northshore area schools. St. Paul’s Chandler Loeschler set an overall state composite record of 525 in the bench press. Central’s Kaiden Lang is the Baton Rouge area’s only top seed and will compete in the 275-pound weight class.
“Division III or Class 3A is always one of the most competitive divisions,” Denham Springs’ Ryan said. “This is probably the toughest, as in most competitive I have seen Division I (5A boys) and this is my fifth year coaching in it.
“Division I girls will definitely be close too. Going into the meet, the difference between first and fifth place is only six points. It will come down to who has the best meet in that competition and several others.”