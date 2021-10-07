BR’s No. 1 and No. 2
Having one top-ranked team is great and two makes things twice as nice. But top-ranked Catholic and No. 2 Zachary in Class 5A and No. 1 University and second-ranked Madison Prep in 3A gives Baton Rouge a special double-double in the LSWA polls.
First to 1,000
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian Teasett is the Baton Rouge area’s first QB to crack the 1,000-yard barrier. Teasett has 1,072 passing yards and nine TDs in four games. He has completed 77 passes and is averaging 13.9 yards per completion for the Hornets.
Dual 5-5A focus
How East Ascension does in its 5-5A opener with Catholic is something plenty of fans will watch. Perhaps more intriguing is Dutchtown at Woodlawn. It was a two-point game a year ago. WHS RB Amani Givens started his prep career at Dutchtown.
Got turf? White Castle does now
White Castle hosting Ascension Catholic is normally a big deal because the teams are District 7-1A and local rivals. However, Friday takes things to a new level as White Castle hosts the Bulldogs for the first game on the school’s newly installed artificial turf field.