Technically, St. Joseph’s Academy won its second straight LHSAA girls gymnastics title Friday. But it was the pause in the middle that provided motivation, said Redstickers coach Brenda LeBlanc.
“I think our girls had a reminder at every practice of what missing a year meant,” LeBlanc said. “Our senior captain from last year, Zoe Crawford, came back to help us coach the team.
“She was there every day, reminding them that it was not given that you have a state competition. So they really approached it with a business-like manner. Out of respect for her, they gave it their best shot.”
A year after not having an LHSAA meet because of the pandemic, the Redstickers checked all the boxes while adding a 2021 team title to the one they won in 2019.
St. Joseph’s won the Level 3 and Level 4 competitions to open the day. Then they swept Level 8 team session, winning the team title with the top two all-around finishers to close the meet held at Baton Rouge High. The two-day LHSAA championship meet concludes with boys competition starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at BRHS.
SJA scored 231.100 combined points. Sulphur (227.20) edged host Baton Rouge High (226.950) for second place. The Redstickers Ava Riche won the Level 8 all-around title at 38.000, ahead of teammate Isabelle McDermott (37.900) in Level 8.
McDermott had the top score of 9.450 on the balance beam. The Redstickers’ Anna Virginia Broyles recorded the best floor exercise mark of 9.750.
“The last couple of days have been very stressful,” said Riche, who competed for SJA in a track meet Thursday night, contributing a win in the triple jump and a second-place finish in the pole vault. “I am glad the stress is over and we accomplished our goal.
“It is great to be able to compete. But to be able to do it and win with my team … that is always the best feeling.”
Dutchtown’s Kierstyn Legg finished seventh in the all-around and helped lead the Griffins to a second place in the team competition in Level 8.
St. Joseph’s scored 112.450 in Level 8, while Dutchtown had 109.750. The Redstickers’ path to the title started in the morning with the Level 3 and Level 4 sessions held before the top level of competitors arrived.
SJA’s Kristin Pulliam won the Level 3 all-round in 38.800, while Julia Dwelle was the Level 4 all-around champion for the Redstickers with a 38.850 score. Dwelle had the top marks in floor exercise and on the beam.
However, the highest score of the day in any session was the perfect 10.000 recorded by Baton Rouge High’s Peyton Dunn in the Level 3 vault. Dunn placed third in the Level 3 all-around and was the second Bulldog to record a 10 on vault this season, joining teammate Caleigh Franklin.