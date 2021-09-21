After sifting through more than three hours of ruling appeals in executive session, the LHSAA’s executive committee opted to add to its Wednesday agenda and adjourn late Tuesday afternoon.
All reports and items originally scheduled for consideration Tuesday will be part of a Wednesday agenda. The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the LHSAA office.
“We had seven appeals and they took longer than we anticipated,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “There were a number of people involved in some appeals, and it was important for them to have a chance to be heard.
“So tomorrow, we will start off with all the staff reports, my report and other items on the agenda.”
Bonine pointed to two notable items — assistant executive director Michael Federico’s presentation in advance of the LHSAA’s two-year classification process and a review of items submitted by member principals for the LHSAA convention in January.
Bonine said principals submitted 22 items a year ago for an LHSAA convention that was not held because of COVID-19 protocols. He said 12 additional proposals were submitted this fall. The LHSAA's classification process is set to begin Nov. 3.