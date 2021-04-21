The LHSAA bowling playoffs resumed Wednesday with Central High School girls upsetting No. 1 seed Central Lafourche to advance to the semifinals Wednesday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
The ninth-seeded Wildcats will go to Premier Lanes in Gonzales at noon Monday after defeating the Trojans 19-8 in the quarterfinals. Central defeated Holden 18-9 iearlier in the day in the opening round.
The win puts both the Central boys and girls teams in the semifinals. Central's boys also defeated Central Lafourche, the No. 2 seeded team on Monday in Houma.
Also, just like the boys/coed division, three Baton Rouge area teams will be on the girls side of the semifinal bracket as well.
Dutchtown, the No. 5 seed, took down No. 4 seed and multiple state champion St. Scholastica in their quarterfinal, 18.5-8.5, and No. 3 St. Amant was an easy 24-3 winner over No. 11 Albany. No. 2 Chapelle will be the fourth semifinalist after a 25-2 win over South Terrebonne.
Central showed it was primed to pull the upset over undefeated Central Lafourche, splitting the six individual points in the first game of the best-of-27 three-game match and winning total by 18 pins.
The lead expanded to 10-6 after the second game and the total pins advantage was 97 pins after two games and too much for the Trojans to overcome.
Bowling in the anchor position, Lacy Villarreal led Central with a 215 high game and 609 series. Magnolia Lee had a 201 final game.
Dutchtown was led by Abby Matthews with a 213 middle game. The match was tied at 4-4 after one, but Dutchtown won 6.5 points in the second game to begin to pull away.
St. Amant put its trip to the semifinals on the calendar after winning all eight points in the second game and repeating that in the third and final game. Cadence Cagnolatti had the top game of 215 and Emily Hymel had a 203 for the Gators.
Chapelle had no problems in either of its matches Wednesday, winning 48.5 of a possible 54 points in wins over Ellender and South Terrebonne. Madalyn Haas had a 203 game and a team-leading 599 for the Chipmunks, while Sarah Rubi had the high game of 223.
Lafayette High was unable to participate in Wednesday’s playoffs because of COVID-19 protocols.
Girls playoffs
All-Star Lanes Baton Rouge
First round
No. 5 Dutchtown 22, No. 12 Academy of Our Lady 5
Dutchtown: Ashtyn Yoches 222-611
AOL: Laney Sasso 171
No. 9 Central-Baton Rouge 18, No. 8 Holden 9
Central: Lindsie Jackson 188, Lacy Villareal 511
Holden: Hope Bankston 203
No. 7 South Terrebonne 22, Loyola Prep 5
ST: Jasmine Theriot 225-529, Alyssa Conac 197
Loyola: Ysa Griergo 146
No. 11 Albany advances over No. 6 Lafayette (LHSAA COVID protocols)
No. 2 Chapelle 23.5, No. 15 Ellender 3.5
Chapelle: Sarah Rubi 214-612, Madalyn Haas 201
Ellender: Alyssa Guidry 158
No. 4 St. Scholastica 22.5, No. 13 Teurlings Catholic 4.5
SSA: Pans Dugar 146, Emma Davis 146
TC: Ava Faulkinberry 139
No. 1 Central Lafourche 25.1, 16 C. E. Byrd 1.5
CL: Mollie Leonard 188, Emily Floyd 182
Byrd: Jadyn Martin 150
3 St. Amant 25.5, 14 Houma Christian 1.5
St. Amant: Rose Attuso 191, Emily Hymel 185, Cadence Cagnolatti 184
HC: Alexandra Himel 163
Quarterfinals
Central 19, Central Lafourche 8
Central: Lacy Villarreal 215-609, Magnolia Lee 201
CL: Abbey Hirsch 202-560, Emily Floyd 220
St. Amant 24, Albany 3
SA: Emily Hymel 203, Cadence Cagnolatti 215
Albany: McKenzie Novak 211
Archbishop Chapelle 25, South Terrebonne 2
AC: Madalyn Haas 203-599; Sarah Rubi 223
ST: Alyssa Cenac 169
Dutchtown 18.5, St. Scholastica 8.5
Dutchtown: Abby Mathews 213, Emily Diaz 179
SSA: Emma Davis 188