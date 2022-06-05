Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” is a music classic. What the Holden softball team accomplished while winning a fifth straight Class B title provides a variation on that theme.
Yes, the Livingston Parish-based Rockets did it their way. Though pitcher Taylor Douglas was back to lead the way, first-year coach Raven Andrews was among the new faces. Position shifts also helped make it all work.
As a result, Douglas was again voted the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State squad and Andrews claimed Coach of the Year honors.
“It was an experience from start to finish,” Andrews said. “What stands out the most to me was the way the girls pushed through any obstacles we had. It was a new team in a lot ways. In the end, we came through together.”
Douglas was dominant in the circle and at the plate while earning Outstanding Player honors for the second straight season. The junior was 25-8 and struck out 194. Douglas batted .581 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs from the leadoff spot.
“Me and girls all knew we had something to fight for,” Douglas said. “We started playing together in seventh grade. We had a new coach and people moved to new positions. We knew there was something more to put into it.”
Douglas was one of three Holden players on the LSWA softball squad. Gracie Duffey moved from the outfield to the infield in 2022. And her offensive numbers (.450 batting average, 10 home runs, 49 RBIs) continued to rise. Raievah Craddock batted .464 with 45 runs scored.
Choudrant won the Class B baseball title and swept the top honors in LSWA baseball squad with pitcher Lance Hennen (8-1, .404 batting average) claiming Outstanding Player honors. Choudrant’s Tony Antley was voted Coach of the Year.
Maurepas’ Pierston Sturges made the baseball squad after batting .395.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE
BASEBALL
Player School Class Stats
Landon Hennen Choudrant Jr. 8-1
Bryce McGuire Choudrant Jr. 8-1
Ty Simonelli Quitman Sr. .409
Luke Morgan Quitman Sr. .342
Gage Remedies Florien Sr. .364
Austin Tarpley Zwolle Sr. .443
Caden Craig Converse Sr. .395, 32 RBIs
Judge Boudreaux Converse Sr. .403
Tate Hess Singer Jr. .473
Reid Rodriguez Anacoco Jr. .7-4
Hunner Perkins Pitkin Sr. 4-3
Brett Jinks Fairview Jr. .535
Jason Gormanous Elizabeth Sr. .494
Cameron Parks Glenmora Sr. .468
Seth Cook Grace Christian So. 10-2
Pierston Sturges Maurepas Sr. .395
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LANDON HENNEN, CHOUDRANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: TONY ANTLEY, CHOUDRANT
Honorable mention
Sean Staggs, Saline; Kaden Bradshaw, Choudrant; Caleb Waters, Weston; Raylee Thomas, Family Community; Robert Sepulvado, Zwolle; Landon Strother, Fairview; Chase Taylor, Anacoco; Parker Stroud, Country Day University Academy; Jake Winegeart, Oak Hill; Jace Bageux, Lacassine; Clay Hebert, Episcopal of Acadiana; Noah Spears, Doyline; Caston Perkins, Singer; Connor Goleman, Pitkin; Luke Johnson, Grace Christian; Brant McSwain, Holden.
SOFTBALL
Player School Class Stats
Taylor Douglas Holden Jr. .581
Gracie Duffy Holden Jr. .450
Raievah Craddock Holden Jr. .464
Cali Deal Quitman Fr. .544
Zoey Smith Choudrant Fr. .548
Sarah McDaniel Florien Jr. .445
Madison Holmes Stanley Sr. .519
Rayni Rivers Converse Jr. .612
Rylee Cloud Fairview Sr. .712
Bailey Davis Anacoco So. .475
Wynnlee Vincent Grace Christian 8th .514
Chloe Kelly Oak Hill Jr. .620
Allie Lipsey Monterey Sr. .484
Addy Bonsall Bell City Sr. .364
Giselle Fuentes Lacassine Sr. .500
Ava Davis Anacoco 8th .438
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TAYLOR DOUGLAS, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RAVEN ANDREWS, HOLDEN
Honorable mention
Alysin Fletcher, Holden; Adri Johnson, Elizabeth; Jordan Williams, Saline; Kylee Johnson, Oak Hill; Lainee McCain, Forest; Lexi Normand, Doyline; Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle; Maggie Guyotte, Quitman; Abby Robinson, Pitkin; McKenzie Brooks, Florien; Mary Wicke, Bell City; Riley Palmer, Stanley.