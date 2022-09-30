St. James defensive back Zaylen Brown provided the spark that ultimately carried the Wildcats back from a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter deficit for a pulsating finish.
Brown’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown with 8:03 remaining helped No. 7 St. James rally midway in the fourth quarter. He passed the baton to quarterback Braden Williams who threw a 4-yard touchdown pass and added a two-point run with 16 seconds remaining for a 30-27 victory Friday at Woodlawn.
“It’s a testament to them and believing in what we’re doing as a staff,” St. James coach LaVanta Davis said. “It’s a testament to our coaches to continue coaching and put them in positions to be successful. We just continued to fight for four quarters.”
St. James (4-1) scored 24 fourth-quarter points to extend its win streak to four straight. The two teams combined for 37 points and a pair of lead changes in the final quarter
Brown’s interception of LSU quarterback commitment Rickie Collins for a touchdown came with Woodlawn (2-3) leading 21-14 with 8:03 left in the game. The Wildcats took their first lead of the game at 22-21 on Braden Williams’ two-point pass to running back Kaden Williams.
Woodlawn regained a 27-22 lead with 3 minutes to play on a 1-yard sneak by Collins, but his two-point pass attempt failed.
St. James, which had 171 of its 260 total yards in the second half, went 65 yards on 13 plays for the game-winning drive. The Wildcats converted three times on third down, keyed by the final play from Williams to Kobe Brown on third-and-goal.
Collins, who completed 12 of 20 passes for 188 yards, drove Woodlawn to St. James’ 42 but ended the game when he was flushed from the pocket out of bounds as time expired.
“We came out after halftime and talked about finishing up the game strong,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. “They made more plays than we did during the second half. That’s how the game went.”
Woodlawn ran 70 plays for 374 total yards with running back Jay’veon Haynes leading the way with 23 carries for 99 yards. Wide receiver Clayton Adams (10 catches, 135 yards, TD) accounted for 183 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
St. James accumulated 114 yards during its fourth-quarter rally. Braden Williams completed 10 of 24 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and added 40 yards and a TD on the ground on seven attempts. LSU wide receiver commitment Khai Prean led the Wildcats with five receptions for 93 yards.
Collins threw touchdown passes of 30 and 20 yards to Adams and Tramon Douglas, respectively, to give Woodlawn a 14-6 halftime edge.