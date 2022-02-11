Defending champion Basile came into the LHSAA wrestling state tournament as the Division III favorite. At the end of Friday’s action, Brusly sits in first place by a one-point margin.
“I think we shocked a lot of people today,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “But tomorrow is a new day. I know Basile has 12 in the semifinals and we've got eight. We are going to place 11 of our guys, so we will see what happens.
“The kids came in and wrestled well. They competed all day long. They’re banged-up just like everyone else here. They gave it all they had, and that is all I can ask for.”
Catholic High was second among Division I teams after Day One of the two-day event being held at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Action resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with semifinals for all three divisions. Finals are scheduled for 5 p.m.
Brusly ended Friday’s Division III consolation round with 107 points, with Basile at 106. De La Salle and John Curtis are tied for third at 87.
Catholic picked up 20 points in the night consolation rounds and sits at 148.5 going into the semifinals. Pre-meet favorite Brother Martin leads the way at 162.5. The Bears have seven competitors in the semifinals.
“The consolation round is always big on Fridays,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Everybody who wins tonight and comes to weigh in tomorrow is going to place.
“We need as much ammunition as possible going into Saturday. We still have 10 guys in it and we’re 14 points out of first, so I’m pleased.”
Defending champion Teurlings Catholic leads Division II with 148.5 points. Archbishop Shaw made a big move through the night consolation rounds to vault into second with 131.5, just ahead of Rayne (130).
Individual notes
Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram, the top seed at 145 pounds, pinned all three of his opponents to advance to the Division I semifinals. Ingram’s first match lasted just 38 seconds.
Another top seed, East Ascension’s Santos Ramos, also pinned all three of his opponents at 160 pounds. Ramos faces Catholic’s Michael Price, a No. 5 seed, in the semifinals.
At 195, Hayden Harms of Dutchtown meets Cameron Walker of Zachary in another all-local semifinal.
Brusly got a boost from freshman Braylin Poston, who pinned DeQuincy’s Lawton Royer in 1 minute, 46 seconds to advance to the semifinals.