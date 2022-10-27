Two interceptions and a blocked punt gave fifth-ranked Kentwood the edge it needed to notch a 33-26 victory over No. 4 Southern Lab in a District 9-1A game played Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Interceptions by Jer’Michael Carter and Jamarcus Norman in different halves helped pave the way for the Kentwood victory.
Germarcus Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Carter’s first-half interception prevented a red-zone TD and set up a score.
Carter also caught the go-ahead TD pass with 11:05 left in the game. Jarmarion Burton sealed it with a 12-yard TD run with 1:57 remaining.
Marlon Brown completed 16 of 25 passes for 200 yards and one TD. Jerome Harris and Douglas Thornton had rushing TDs for the Kittens (5-3, 2-1).
The Kittens led 26-20 after a 1-yard TD run by Harris late in the third quarter and looked to add to the lead in the final quarter. But with 9:27 remaining, Norman nabbed an interception near midfield.
Carter's interception and a 59-yard return allowed the Kangaroos (8-1, 3-0) to tie the game seconds before halftime. He then caught a 36-yard pass from Wilson that gave his team the lead for good with 11:05 remaining.
A blocked punt recovered by Trevonte Miller helped put Kentwood ahead 20-14 midway through the third quarter that led to Wilson's 23-yard TD pass to Shemar Cooper.
After the Kittens rallied to take the 26-20 lead on a fumble recovery by Chase Square that led to a 1-yard TD run by Harris, Kentwood drove 65 yards for a score. Wilson found a wide-open Carter on a 36-yard pass play. Edwin Wilson’s PAT gave Kentwood the last go-ahead score it would need.
The first half was a split decision — the Kittens scored 14 first-quarter points and Kentwood tied it with two second-quarter TDs.
Southern Lab needed just four plays to drive 56 yards to open the game. Brown completed three passes — two of which went to Donahue, including an 18-yard TD pass at the 9:59 mark to make it 6-0.
It looked like a 20-yard Kittens' punt to the Southern Lab 36 might be costly. Instead, the defense held the Kangaroos on four downs. A 28-yard Brown to Donahue pass jump-started a 72-yard drive. A 1-yard TD run by Armriyan Asberry and a 2-point conversion pass to Donahue gave the Kittens a 14-0 lead with 13 seconds to go in the first quarter.
A 56-yard kickoff return by Kevante Carter gave Kentwood the spark it needed. Six plays later, Germarcus Wilson’s 13-yard TD pass to Cooper made it 14-6 with 10:36 left in the half.
Southern Lab drove to the Kentwood 9. But an interception and a 59-yard return by Carter flipped the momentum. Burton scored on a 1-yard run, and Wilson tied it at 14-14 with just 24 seconds left in the half on a 2-point conversion pass to Carter.