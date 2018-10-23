The slugfest that was expected between University High and Dunham never materialized Tuesday evening.
Both teams came in rated among the top five in the power rankings of their respective divisions, but U-High controlled the action from the start to take a 3-0 win by scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-21.
U-High (33-8) recently completed a 5-0 run through Division IV, District 3. Against Dunham, the Cubs got an all-around performance from Elise Doomes, who was a thorn in the Tigers' side all match.
Doomes had 15 kills and eight digs. She also had the Tigers scrambling to defend her jump serves, and finished with four aces.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said U-High coach Bonita Johnson, whose team celebrated senior night. “All positions are really clicking, and I hope we continue that.”
Johnson noted the Cubs' defensive play, and praised Taylor Bush (11 digs), Maggie Segar (eight digs) and Kirstynn Bettencourt, who had a career-high nine digs.
Dunham (28-5), the undefeated champion of Division V, District 5, played without setter Taylor Hurst, who suffered a minor injury in tournament play last weekend. Against U-High, Dunham never found a comfort zone with its offense.
“We didn’t show up,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “(U-High) played probably the best match they could have played, which they usually do against us.”
Janai Stevens (six kills, five digs), Hannah Pixley (five kills, six digs) and Katie Dunphy (15 digs, two kills) were the top performers for Dunham.
In the opening set, kills by Dunphy and Anushka Singh helped Dunham take a 6-2 lead. But the Tigers had three hitting errors and three serve reception errors as U-High came back to take a 13-7 lead. Dunham didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the set.
U-High fell behind at the start of the second set, but stormed back to take a 15-6 lead. Doomes had five kills in the set as the Cubs won 25-14.
Dunham took a 12-10 lead in the third set with help from two kills by Janai Stevens. U-High scored the next five points to take the lead for good. Michaela Fennell’s ace sliced U-High’s lead to 17-16, and Tigers got as close as 23-21 later in the set. A Dunham hitting error, and a kill from Doomes ended the match.
“It was a great crowd,” Johnson said. “The Dunham crowd came out. Our crowd came out. It was our senior night so it was a great atmosphere.”
University travels to St. John for a match Thursday. Dunham will host a season-ending tournament beginning Friday.