PULLMAN, WA — Multiple news outlets are reporting the death of Washington State safety Bryce Beekman, a former Scotlandville player, and the brother of Hornet basketball star Reece Beekman.
A cause of death has not been announced. According to the Spokesman-Review, the Pullman police department said the coroner’s office will release more information.
Bryce Beekman, 22, played last year for WSU after earning JUCO All-America honors at Arizona Western Community College. He was fifth on the WSU team with 60 tackles and would have been a fifth-year senior this fall.
“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”
“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” said new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”
Before coming to WSA, Bryce Beekman had an interception in the 2017 JUCO title game won by an East Mississippi team led by former Zachary High quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., now of Nicholls State.
After playing one year at Scotlandville after his family moved from Milwaukee, Byrce Beekman signed with Southern, but then went the junior college route before heading to WSU.
Reece Beekman, a Virginia basketball signee, led Scotlandville to its fourth straight Division I basketball title earlier this month.