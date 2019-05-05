ZACHARY — Fifth-seeded West Monroe punched its ticket to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament with a 15-7 victory over No. 4 Zachary in game three of their Class 5A quarterfinal series completed early Sunday morning.
The game officially ended at 1:39 a.m., but the result was inevitable before midnight as the Rebels scored nine runs in the fourth inning. With the win, the Rebels advance to face top-seeded Barbe in a semifinal game set for 5 p.m. Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux noted that his two standout performers were freshmen. One performance was expected and other was an impressive surprise.
The score was tied 3-3 and the bases were loaded when freshman phenom Josh Pearson came to the plate. Pearson was hit by a pitch early in the at-bat, but the home plate umpire determined that Pearson had leaned into the pitch and denied him first base.
The Rebels were better off for it. Pearson drove a no-doubt grand slam over the fence in right-center field, giving the Rebels a 7-3 lead. They piled on with five more runs in the inning.
Freshman pitcher Drew Blalock earned the win on the mound for the Rebels. He surrendered six runs on five hits in 5 ⅔ innings.
Blalock was not expected to play, but with the Rebel pitching staff depleted by injuries and a busy weekend, Simoneaux named him the game three starter.
“He’s one on my freshman I called up and we’ve been alternating jerseys because only have 25 uniforms,” Simoneaux said. “He wore yesterday’s starter’s jersey, but he’s a strike thrower. We needed a strike thrower.”
The Broncos did not go quietly. They scored one run in the bottom of the fourth. They added two more in the fifth and threatened to add more, but their two-out rally was cut short when Kyle Landry was tagged out at home by the diving West Monroe catcher.
The Broncos scratched across one more run in the sixth.
Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said his team’s accumulation of errors over the series “finally caught up with us.”
“We knew going into the game three that whoever could eliminate a big inning and keep the scoring to a minimum, inning by inning was going to have an opportunity to win the game,” Fisher said. “We gave up too many.”
Fisher added that his team’s ability to keep fighting after the decisive inning was a testament to the leadership of the six players in the senior class.