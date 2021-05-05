Old school versus new school baseball? Central Private wants to put a new spin on that concept.
The 11th-seeded Redhawks travel to Shreveport to take on No. 3 Calvary Baptist in a Division IV best-of-three quarterfinal series that begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
A year ago, Central Private was ineligible for the playoffs as a new LHSAA school. But the pandemic stopped the 2020 season, which was coach Seth Stevens’ first at the school.
Though CPS is 17-14, Stevens said he believes his team is peaking at the right time. Unlike most new LHSAA schools, the Redhawks have a tradition that includes 13 MPSA/MAIS baseball titles.
“We did have ups and downs this year,” Stevens said. “Losing last year hurt because we did not get a chance to play against a lot of teams. Our goal was to clinch a playoff berth in the first year we could do so and we accomplished that.
"Obviously we have never played Calvary before, but we know about their program and tradition. This is the next step for us.”
Central Private catcher Adam Steudlin is batting .379, while outfielder Reese Dean is at .329. Pitcher Trip Flotte has 71 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.
And again?
Unbeaten Parkview Baptist (30-0) and University High have a history of playing each other in the regular season and beyond. It could happen again in Sulphur if both teams win Division II quarterfinal series that start Friday.
Top-seeded Parkview hosts No. 8 E.D. White at 5 p.m. Friday to start its series, while District 7-3A rival U-High (17-14), the fourth seed, hosts Teurlings Catholic at 6 p.m.
Two years ago the teams met in Sulphur with the opposite scenario in play. U-High was the top seed and beat No. 5 Parkview in the semifinals. The Cubs finished as the Division II runners-up.